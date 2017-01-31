Porsha O. speaks out

Past the Crow’s Nest whiteboard that proclaims in orange and green marker, “CAB Presents…Porsha O”, and further into the venue sits Porsha O. She’s dressed in a floral-print shirt and a fur vest. A gold septum piercing sparkles from her nose and a bolo is wrapped neatly on her head.

From afar, she gives off an edgy, urban vibe. Yet, when we are introduced and she shakes my hand, her eyes behind her glasses look wise and kind.

These are not the eyes of a young Chicago native born in Boston, but of someone much older, who has lived through many lives and has an equal amount of stories to tell.

She has been interested in poetry “since forever.”

From a young age, she used to re-write lyrics and re-make songs to fit her life at that moment. “Any kind of pop culture songs,” she said. “That was the first evidence of it. But I started doing slam poetry in my junior year of high school.”

Even now, with two poetry titles under her belt, Porsha didn’t always know poetry was something she wanted to pursue as a career. “That’s still something that I ask myself all the time,” she said.

“But I quit my job in June, so I have been pursuing poetry full-time for a little more than six months now. So it’s not that long.”

Porsha is drawn to the slam poetry scene for many reasons, but one is to satisfy her competitive edge. “I am pretty competitive. I definitely love slam, and I love slam as an art form,” she said. “But in addition to that, I’m very much interested in it as an act of a craft. I’m the type of person who wants to be able to combine the best of both worlds, and to blur the lines in between them.”

We’re briefly interrupted by a young man who I will later find out is Bishop, a high school fan of Porsha’s who visited CNU solely to see her.

Porsha greets him, and asks if they can talk later, reinforcing her politeness with the deftness of a businesswoman.

Porsha may be a passionate artist, but even passion can be dampened by discouragement and negative experiences. She experienced most of these starting out.

“I was so discouraged because there are so many talented people in the world. There are so many beautiful writers. And I’m just surrounded by greatness. Do I deserve to be this person on this platform?” she said.

However, despite her times of discouragement, Porsha stays strong and dedicated to her passion. “Every day I kind of overcome that,” she said. “One day I won a competition, and then one day I won another one, and then this other day I got accepted to this tournament. I feel fine and I feel good, and I think that all will be okay.”

Surprisingly, Porsha didn’t indicate any specific poems that represent herself or her art.

“There are so many things to say. Recently, what’s felt the most consistent for me is the poem about my mother, which I’ll probably do tonight, just because it encapsulates all the complexities of what it means to be a woman, and also a black woman. By ‘complexities’ with my mother I’m talking about my mother, but also about me, you know?” she said.

“I believe in this idea of generational girlhood. It’s just been on my mind. And my mother’s a revolution. And what can we be, right now, other than a revolution?”

Porsha’s poetry is inspired by everything around her and she tends not to focus on specific figures or historical events. “I’ve been avoiding talking about Trump. I prefer to talk about, I don’t know, how pretty the flowers are.”

“I have a lot of poems that are not about Trump, but that are about politics,” she said. “They say it’s the duty of the artist to reflect the times. So I’m just trying to do my part. I’m trying to think, ‘if my work is revolutionary then I have to write about it’.”

However, large portions of her poems are inspired from her personal experiences. “I think intersectionality is probably what I try to show the most,” she said.

“The intersection of black, queer, female, poor, non-academic. I think I’m existing in all of those places all of the time, or trying to,” she said.

Feminism is an area that Porsha focuses on as well, especially with her struggle with labeling it.

“I remember when one of my teachers, the same teacher that introduced me to poetry, used to say that I was a feminist, and I just hated that word,” she said. “There are so many different types of feminists. And I think it took me time to know what my feminism was, and I think I definitely found it. It exists here.”

Though her poems are well planned, perhaps her performances aren’t.

A CAB representative comes over at the end of the interview and asks if Porsha wants to do a sound check.

She shakes her head, saying, “I’ll just surprise everybody,” and asks for water.

As I take my seat, I see that more students have filled the Crow’s Nest during our interview.

They are of different races, genders, ages and hair colors.

I see Bishop in the crowd. All of them are connected by their love for slam poetry and Porsha’s skill.

The lights dim and Porsha begins to read.

She starts with the poem about her mother and follows with a poem about a modern-day take on the story of Cinderella.

A multitude of poems concerning politics, women, racial and sexual injustices and Porsha’s personal experiences are all laid out for the audience to react to.

There are funny ones, like a haiku about messy girls acting like they “woke up like this”, there are sadder ones, like the one on her feelings after the Pulse nightclub shooting, and, above all, there are reactions- gasps, shouts, exclamations, continuous cheers, and continuous applause and snaps before she’s even finished speaking.

These poems are honest, a true testament to the raw emotion throughout all of her poetry.

They will be sure to stay with those present to it long after the lights turn back on and the stage is empty.