Represent This!

Four visiting artists argued for the expansion of creative vocabularies in their talk with Christopher Newport University students last Friday.

How do you represent the reality? A question central to the study of art, this question has found new life in “Quaternity,” a collection of 2-D works by Washington/Baltimore based artists, currently showing in the Linda Matney Gallery in Williamsburg from Oct. 19 through Nov. 27. Working with four distinct artists, the collection uses their different styles to complement and complicate the above argument. From Lindsay McCulloch’s abstract playing with form, to Andrew Shekner’s exploration of negative space, to Matt Klos’ use of abstraction within representational art, to Teddy Johnson’s use of representational objects to build abstract patterns, each artist offers a unique perspective to the above argument. This argument was further articulated this last Friday, Oct. 20, when the four artists talked with Christopher Newport University students.

While there has been a distinction made between representational and abstract art historically, these artists all argued against that. Matt Klos even gave a litany of historical examples of cross-sections between these two schools of art. The collective argued that both representational and abstract works of art can be highlighted, and improved, through the different “vocabularies,” as Lindsay McCulloch defined it, found within the schools of art. “You have to make your own rules,” Lindsay explained. Looking towards the rules found within both schools of art, and being able to choose them regardless of your own, is an important step towards the creation of the best piece possible. This freedom, she points out, is only available, though, if you have the background within the separate studies of art.

This was important to note, as Professor Christi Harris, coordinator of the event, explained to students of art at CNU. She explained that more often than not students can become frustrated with having to learn about a school of art they feel their work does not belong in. However, given this take on the subject, there is no question of the importance of the expansion of one’s artistic vocabulary, found within the broad liberal arts style curriculum found at CNU.

Teddy Johnson only heightened that argument by stating that, “As long as in every painting, you’re trying something new, you’re in good shape.” And the only way to try these new things is through a destruction of the divide between these two schools of art in practice, while still maintaining the knowledge of their distinction in your studies.

And nowhere is the power of this argument seen greater than in the collection curated by John Lee Matney. A destruction of the divide between representational and abstract arts in practice, the works done by McCulloch, Shekner, Klos, and Johnson, breathe new life into the question of how to represent reality.