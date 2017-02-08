Sing your heart out, CNU

Though Valentine’s Day isn’t until next week, USounds is making sure everyone is still feeling the love with their Sing Your Heart Out Invitational this Saturday.

It’s a competition with prizes, but the real emphasis of this invitational is collaboration. UMW’s Symphonics, Regent University’s First Edition, and VCU’s Notochords and Ramifications will all be sharing the stage with CNU’s own Take Note and Newport Pearls. “Having invitationals keeps the spirit of a cappella across all of Virginia,” USounds’ president Hunter Williamson said. “It’s also a great way to hear all sorts of arrangements and different kinds of a cappella music as well as having relationships with other a cappella groups. It’s great seeing people that have the same passion come together.”

While this event will look great from the outside, the audience won’t see the sheer amount of preparation that went into its making. The planning is “fun and challenging”, according to Marketing Director Toria Hester. “It’s fun to be creative and to think of all the decorations or promotional ideas that will improve the quality of the event. But it is also challenging to make it all happen and to get the word out there.” Planning includes both big and small tasks, from reserving space for the event to buying decorations to finding judges and emcees. “It’s a big team effort,” Williamson notes. In addition to that, USounds has been promoting the invitational with “Sing Me a Love Song”. It features two members of the group singing a duet that is released on various social media platforms. “Our group doesn’t get as much spotlight during this event because it is a competition – we usually only sing when the judges deliberate,” Hester said. “So to make up for that, I thought it would be cool for members of our group to partner up and sing a love song. This not only promotes our Valentine’s Day theme for SYHO, but it also allows you to see our individual talent.”

Individual talent is something the group prides itself on nurturing. “We’re a group of soloists. If you choose any person in our group to sing for you, you will be blown away,” Hester said. “But beyond the music, this group has become my family. USounds has some of the most hilarious, down-to-earth people I have ever met in my life.” The visiting a cappella groups and audience members will get a chance to experience this family-like atmosphere this Sat. Feb 11 at 5 p.m. Tickets are on presale now until the Feb. 10 for $3. They will be $5 at the door.