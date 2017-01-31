Singing for the world

Just ahead of spring auditions, Take Note, one of the two all-female a cappella groups on campus, has an impressive feat to entice new members: their own album.

“In a Nutshell,” a nod at the group’s squirrel inside jokes, was released Dec. 10. It is currently available on major media outlets such as Spotify and iTunes.

This album was perhaps a surprise to many, but it was the culmination of years of hard work. “We all really just wanted to display our music for everyone to hear and enjoy, so we decided to create our very first album,” junior Mary Elam said, who is a soprano one for the group.

Da Spot Recording in Richmond provided the perfect setting to be able to showcase their music to parents, friends, and fans that wasn’t just stage performances.

“Every year after spring finals, our whole group goes to Richmond for a few days and records. We work really long hard hours, and sing and record and mix our songs for a few days, all of us working 15 hour days on our album,” junior Kellyn Meeks said.

Between recording, mixing, mastering, and other finer details like designing the cover and buying rights to their songs, this trip to Richmond is no vacation, but the rewards from the trip are immense.

“It definitely was a lot of work, and more than we expected,” said junior Alexandra Austin, the assistant music director for the group. “But, throughout the process we all knew it was worth it.”

Most of the members noted that despite the album being released, that the group goal of loving music and sharing that love has not changed.

“If anything, it has only given us more of a sense of accomplishment and a chance to show our music to more people,” Meeks said.

That sense of accomplishment will linger long after the album, according to Elam. “I believe if anything there has been a confidence boost among the group,” she said. “If we ever are feeling stuck and in need of some inspiration, our album is something we can turn to remind ourselves of what we are able to accomplish.”

Though they are now a group of musicians who officially have released an album, the women of Take Note understand that the key to success is a balance between work and play.

“Take Note will always be a place of happiness and silliness grounded by hard work,” freshman Payton Vernier said.

Senior Charlotte Topp, a soprano two for the group, notes that they are determined in rehearsals, but don’t harp on the stress. “We try to keep the energy and fun at a high level,” she said.

It seems the group is able to accomplish all of their aspirations because of their emphasis on teamwork and sisterhood. “I think that each girl brings a different gift to the group and that’s what makes it such a fun place to learn and get to know new people,” Vernier said. “We are friends, sisters, students, teachers all together.” Indeed, the very notion of an a cappella group is to allow different people, and more specifically their voices, to shine all at once.

The inclusiveness of the group is easy to see.

“We can always count on the group to be there when things get stressful in school or there is a problem we need to talk about,” Topp said. “They are supportive of our academic endeavors and will help you with anything you need from bringing you food to crying with you. Take Note is an amazing group of talented women who just want to sing for the world.”