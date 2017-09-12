That Girl is a Tomboy

Libby Keely highlights feminist rapper Princess Nokia as an artist to watch.

The world of hip hop is not considered a feminist environment. Although I adore the genre, I often listen with a grain of salt.

However, the artist Destiny Frasqueri, known as Princess Nokia, is changing this.

Princess Nokia’s music emulates feminine power. Her song, “Tomboy,” unapologetically describes herself and her body, giving her agency in a typically male dominated environment.

She mentions that although her body doesn’t fit ordinary beauty standards, she can still “…take your man if you finna let me/ It’s a guarantee that he won’t forget me/My body little, my soul is heavy”.

Through her music, Nokia beautifully combines the bold swagger of hip hop with delicate concepts and issues.

While her voice dominates power and passion, her words are heartfelt. Prevalent in her interviews, and her lyrics, Nokia’s work covers a wide range of topics including her spirituality and ethnicity.

The song “Brujas,” emphasizes her Afro-Puerto Rican roots and religious traditions, while “G.O.A.T.” describes her state of being and the influence she wishes to have on the rap world.

In an interview with Brown University she explained her place in the rap world, “I am an old soul. I’m not a stubborn kid who’s like, I’m gonna party all night, talk all night.”

“I don’t want to be an internet artist. I want to be an iconic force. How does one progress to that? You have to sacrifice a lot.”

Princess Nokia understands the importance of sacrifice in finding identity and defining what is important to oneself. We can all learn from this mindset.

