The magic of “Pippin”

Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall will transform into a timeless venue when it hosts “Pippin” this weekend, Feb. 24-25.

“Pippin” is advertised as a “high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical” according to its website, and has won four Tony Awards.

The musical follows Pippin, a boy prince searching for existential fulfillment by embarking on a quest to find just that. However, the story is complicated by a mysterious troupe, led by the Leading Player, who arrives to tell his story.

The troupe is clothed in costumes spanning several decades and interacts with the audience, establishing the musical’s distinct unconventional feel.

Throughout the production, Pippin struggles with his relationship with his father, the meaning of love and other elements typical of a bildungsroman.

However, unlike most productions, the musical is full of magic tricks and acrobatics.

Even simple on-stage actions like quick costume changes have a magical element to them, according to Erica Cianciulli, who plays Fastrada, Pippin’s step-mother. “I have a few quick changes which are really fast and magical, but there are some really cool magic tricks the Leading Player does in the show. She levitates. A character pulls a knife through someone’s body at one point. There’s a lot of magic in [the performance],” Cianciulli said. “I’ve never been in a show having to do a quick change on stage, and just the way the quick change plays out is really cool.”

Besides quick changes, the audience can be delighted by fire juggling, a woman who balances on a wheel, silk dancers and several trapeze acts.

Though Cianciulli’s character doesn’t scale the heights, she is an understudy of the Leading Player, so she also had to learn how to do trapeze for this production. “It’s not great if you’re scared of heights,” Cianciulli laughed.

The cast has had one month of rehearsal and has been on the road for two months, according to Cianciulli.

With about two performances a day, they are well-practiced before their performance this weekend.

And though it’s been a long road so far, Cianciulli says that the thrill of performing is partly due to the uniqueness of the play.

“‘Pippin’ is not really done often. It’s a hard show to put on because you need all of the acrobats, you need all of the magic tricks, so it’s definitely not a normal type of theater performance,” Cianciulli said.

“It’s so magical and so extraordinary. We’ve worked so hard to put this up and I think we really have a great show.”