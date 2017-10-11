The Music Between the Pages

Jennifer Egan’s novel utilizes music to forward its plot.

Jennifer Egan’s “A Visit From the Goon Squad” is, at its heart, a simple narrative of a group of people making their way across the urban landscape of Rock n’ Roll, both as it stood in the past and as it stands today.

The concept of sacrifice features heavily in the book as the only characteristic binding the multifaceted characters together.

This is especially apparent in later parts of the novel, where each character is ultimately forced to leave behind — at once or gradually— some value that connected them to their own youth, and their sense of wonder. How each one of them reacts to this loss characterizes them in an interesting way. Moreover, every character’s relinquishing of their youth is done for different reasons, many of which are heavily intertwined with the relationships of those around them, creating a complex and intriguing story that’s difficult to put down.

Most striking about the book, however, is the moral neutrality of its narrator. Regardless of what occurs, the novel presents the story with very little judgment on the part of the narrative.

In this way, Egan puts the ball in the reader’s court. Readers will find that they are compelled to make judgements about the book’s events with little direction from the book itself. In many ways this imitates real life — where we must often rely on our own gumption to guide us through a complex world. This realistic depiction of morality is captivating to say the least.

Finally, rock music features heavily in the book insofar as many scenes occur in dives or backstage. Explicit references are made to many of the songs that defined the musical scene as it stood in the 80s and 90s. These include “Nothingman” by Pearl Jam, “I Wanna Live” by the Ramones, and “Breakdown” by Tom Petty. These songs do more than add aesthetic to the novel’s world. Rather, they are incorporated into the book as a means of illustrating the tone of a given chapter or scene. Victor Hugo was right when he spoke of music’s importance in novels: “Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent”. And this book is very loud.