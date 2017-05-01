The success of “Working”

TheaterCNU’s “Working” was an ambitious undertaking and they succeeded in stretching their repertoire in several key ways. The musical distinguishes itself from others by lacking a central plot; it’s based off of Stud Terkel’s 1974 book “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do.”

Though written in the 1970s, writers Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso who adapted the book to a screenplay, the new addition of songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Craig Carnelia, and CNU director Greg Thompson pieced together an honest portrait of working class America, highlighting a diverse set of professions from waitress to receptionist to socialite fundraiser and beyond.

The cast members were busy for this performance and played around two characters each.

In a system where individuals are defined by their jobs, the cast sometimes had the tough task of portraying opposite characters, like junior Townsend Hall’s characters, the retired Joe Zutty and then Johnnie, the telephone operator desperate for real communication, or the difference between Allen Epstein, a community activist, and Utkarsh Trajillo, the obliging hospice attendant for Joe, even though he has a family of his own.

Both were played by junior Clayton Alex James, but you would never know it.

These types of varied characters all moving within a single production expand the ability of the performers and they all did exceptionally well in capturing the audience’s attention.

The organization and the set itself was another way that TheaterCNU displayed its production prowess.

In a break from tradition, the things that are normally hidden- makeup vanity, costume racks, even the stage calls- were brought to the front along with the set pieces for the audience to see. This, along with the twin moveable towers, was unconventional but not unenjoyable.

Musically, the cast handled each note and transition with remarkable ease.

Several songs like the slow and easy “Brother Trucker” (Frank Decker/sophomore Mackenzie James Edward) and “The Mason” (Anthony Coelho/sophomore Jack Stoyanoff) were just some delights of the show. Stoyanoff especially was able to showcase his pure vocals with his song about the eternal nature of mason work, which is contrasted with the relatively short life of the mason himself. “Millwork” by the “Millwork” soloist (sophomore Lizzie Turner) and Grace Clements (senior Jessie Dwyer) was a beautiful example of a duo along with the poignant “Just a Housewife” led by senior Emily Grace Rowson (Kate Rushton), who stunned with her powerful vocal register as usual.

The height of the production seemed to actually arrive in the middle with the entire company singing “If I Could’ve Been”, a passionate anthem where each worker reflects on dreams not realized, dreams perhaps shunned aside by the harshness of reality. It was enough to give anyone goosebumps by the end.

“I think there is probably no other musical so quintessentially American,” director Greg Thompson writes in the program. “These are actual words from our fellow citizens, our co-workers- all voices from our American family.”

Indeed, this musical is also unique in that it takes no sides, presenting both the “robber baron” CEO, prostitute, and teacher in an inner-city school all on equal footing.

No one seems particularly happy in this musical. All want something else, dream of something else, but face the hand that was dealt to them with a determination and spirit that is so tragic and yet inspiring, it picks at something deep inside all of us.

It seems strange that a college production could tackle this complex problem when the students themselves have yet to taste the real world, but perhaps this is the point.

Perhaps this chronicle of the “ordinary” people of America is meant to show that no one is ordinary at all. All have their own dreams, encumbered by their family, status, or another barrier, but nonetheless have a dream and a will to survive. This is what college students are meant to understand before the real world engulfs them, inspiring hope and “showing people how much we all have in common “deep down”, and bringing up together to work to change a social system that strains and drains us all” according to Marshall Berman’s review of Terkel’s book in the “New York Times”.

By highlighting this warped social state, the audience now has the knowledge and power to change it.