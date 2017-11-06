Turning a New Page

A bold and refreshing script can capture even the most diverse of audiences. The success of an institution such as TheatreCNU is likewise dependent on the newness of their “material.”

This semester, TheatreCNU welcomes a slew of new productions in addition to three new faculty members.

Teaching and working scene design within the department, Dr. David Shuhy elected to work at the Undergraduate level here at Christopher Newport University, after previously teaching Graduate Students at Regent University.

Working in musical theatre and voice, Professor Colin Ruffer brings his knowledge gained from his time at Pennsylvania State University, the Boston Conservatory of Music and Winthrop University.

The final addition to the staff, Professor Matthew Ishee, found his way to Newport News this year after completing a master’s degree at the University of Virginia.

For both Ishee and Shuhy, CNU was not an unfamiliar entity. More than just a name printed on a job application, both professors had previous knowledge of Christopher Newport University.

After visiting the University a few years ago, Shuhy remembered the University on a much smaller scale.

“I was surprised how big it got,” Shuhy says. “It is really just much larger than I remember it being.”

Ishee expressed similar sentiments, recalling the campus several years ago in comparison to the developments and additions characterized by today’s campus.

“I have nothing but respect for how they’ve pulled this university along,” Ishee says.

With more than two months of the semester already over, the initial shock has passed. Especially as the newest production has taken off.

Although each new faculty member specializes in one specific element of theatre, they currently all work towards the staging the second of three productions during the semester, Photograph 51.

That being said, the faculty do more than just prepare for the production. They are also busy in the classroom, where they teach classes in the Fine Arts.

According to Ishee, his job is a hybrid that intertwines two angles of theatre.

“On one hand we are teaching our disciplines, but we’re also creating,” Ishee says. “We have to live in these two different mindsets and we come out the other side with two different perspectives.”

Their work in and out of the classroom combines the production experience with an academic setting. For Ishee, his efforts center on reinforcing aspects of both, so that the ‘results-oriented’ show work feeds into student’s experiences in the ‘growth-oriented’ classroom.

Experience in both places, however, are rewarding for both teacher and student.

“I really love coming up with the initial idea of scene design and working with the director to do that,” Shuhy says. In the classroom, rewards are of similar caliber.

“I love when somebody who has been saying, ‘I can’t, I can’t I can’t’ has the moment of saying, ‘oh, I get it, it’s not really that hard,’” Shuhy says.

In context of their next performance, Ishee views success in a multifaceted manner. In addition to a smooth performance and a “visually and auditorily satisfying” design, Ishee emphasizes the importance of student development.

“I want to make sure this process had some real opportunities for student growth, student engagement and hopefully student leadership,” Ishee says.