Unleash the Talent Preview

The hippest dance group on campus, Hypnotic Control will be hosting their fourth annual competition, “Unleash the Talent” Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. in the Gaines Theater.

“Unleash the Talent” is now an established tradition on campus and continues to gain popularity every year. It is also the biggest fundraising event for the club.

Planning the event was relatively easy in comparison to prior years because the event has generated a strong following of students consisting of both performers and attendees.

Keeping in line with the inclusiveness of the group, there were no requirements to sign up or tryouts to perform in the competition.

“If you really want to showcase your talent, that is what the event is here for,” said president of Hypnotic Control, Kayla Etzold. “Yes, we have voting and we have a first place prize, but every act will get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Each act is different and will bring their own individuality to their performance.

“‘Unleash the Talent’ really shows what CNU offers and lets students see the different paths that college allows you to follow, whether that be singing, dancing or standup comedy,” said freshman and Hypnotic Control member, Jake Manickam.

The schedule of the night will vary between showcases, competition performers and raffles. The winner of last year’s “Unleash the Talent,” Sarah Kerndt will open the show.

Following her performance will be eight different acts, ranging from vocal performances to poetry readings to stand-up comedy. Hypnotic Control will also be showcasing twice alone, and once partnered with CNU Storm.

With a little under 50 members, Hypnotic Control continues to get bigger and better every time they perform.

In comparison to last year’s tougher performance synced to Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money,” during their closing routine, Hypnotic Control will be keeping with the same artist, but switching their tone to a sassier and more confident style.

“Everyone who knows us knows that we bring it every year,” said Manickam.

Once all of the acts have performed, CNU Storm will collect the voting cards from audience members while Hypnotic Control is doing their last showcase. The winner will then be announced to the audience.

Raffle prizes consist of Hypnotic Control merchandise and first place will take home a $50 gift card.

Hypnotic Control will be preselling tickets until Feb. 27 for $3 in the DSU Breezeway. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $5.

“[The event] is a time for students to showcase their individuality, which in a college setting can sometimes get lost,” said Etzold. “This is an opportunity for students to show everyone else what they can do on their own when put in the spotlight.”