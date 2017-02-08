“Working” is well on its way

“Working”, the first TheaterCNU production of this semester, is what happens when interviews from average working class people are transformed into a script and that script is then turned into a musical.

While perhaps not exactly the fodder for the typical musical, the characters in the production are just as interesting as any fictitious ones.

“It’s kind of cool because every single person’s character in the show is very different. It’s like the job they work so it shapes the person,” freshman Cedar Moore said.

Moore is playing two different characters in the show, Freddie Rodriguez, a spunky delivery boy, and Charlie Blossom, an ex-newsroom assistant.

As the production is centered on the characters and not the plot, the cast understanding and sympathizing with their roles is essential for the show.

“Freddie, he’s like a kid. He’s not old and this is his very first job,” Moore said. He plans on playing upon the “Newsies” trope for Freddie. “He’s chill and he loves his job and he works because he has to. In the song, it mentions that his father doesn’t work anymore but his mom works a double shift so he makes money for her and the family.”

On the other side, Moore also has to play a character who is not exactly thrilled with his job.

“[Charlie] is just a weird character in general. He’s kind of violent. He’s usually done with a leather jacket, your typical New York badass,” Moore said. “He’s just bad. He doesn’t really care anymore and just kind of weird- you’ll see during the show.”

Perhaps junior Cody Hall has an easier task of playing the genial old man, Joe, who is retired and is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. “He’s just a sweet guy,” Hall said. “In [his song], he’s basically talking about what he does after retirement. And he talks about what he does so he doesn’t have to sit and mope at home all the time.”

These things include going out and playing poker with his friends.

“But also with his Alzheimer’s, he doesn’t really remember things so well, but during the play he actually remembers things from his childhood, like going to rollercoasters and having one of his first dances,” he said.

Hall researched Alzheimer’s and observed one of his professors, George Hillow, for inspiration and mannerisms.

Showcasing the diversity of the cast is even more interesting considering the musical has no plot. The production will be a collection of characters singing of their professions.

“Honestly, there’s no storyline,” Moore said. “So some of our directors tried to sew it together piece by piece and it’s really cool. And it’s organic so it just kind of flows.” If audiences don’t come for the creative storyline, they will for the characters.

Moore sees the relatability factor as a strong promoter for the show, even though most of the cast was originally skeptical of the show because of its atypical format. “We talked about this in rehearsal, but I think [the show] is important because everyone has a job and the reason that [they] do the job varies depending on the person. So each character in the show, our director has tried to put a reason behind,” Moore said.

“Somebody out in the world right now is probably working for the exact same reason the character is and they’re just looking at the story like ‘Oh my gosh, I relate to that’. I think it’s a really important show to have because it shows the different lives.”

For Hall, he found a personal connection in the story. “My dad is a firefighter and there’s a firefighter in [the show] and all the stories he tells is word-for-word in there,” he said. “There’s students now who work in fast food. There’s housewives. This story is so relatable and a lot of musicals aren’t relatable throughout. In this show, there’s something for everyone.”