Alpha Phi Reclaims Title of Stroll Champion

The Alpha Phi’s successfully complete their “revenge tour,” reclaiming their title of Stroll Champion for the fourth time in five years.

In addition to out-strolling their competition on the stage, they also raised more money for the fundraising portion of the competition than any of the other teams, raising $1,068.88 in total.

The Alpha Phi’s have built a reputation of strong showings at Stroll to the Polls after past performances, and this year they did not disappoint.

They brought enthusiasm and energy to the stage, and their precise synchronization and clean strolling brought them praise from the judges and wild applause from the audience.

This year marked the fifth annual Stroll to the Polls hosted by the Upsilon Beta Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

In addition to raising voter awareness and promoting the A Voteless People is a Hopeless People program, all proceeds from the event are going towards two philanthropies: March of Dimes and the Beautiful Kids Organization.

The March of Dimes helps prematurely born children and their parents, and the Beautiful Kids supports children living with alopecia, which is a condition where one’s immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, causing hair loss and greater risk of other immune diseases.

This was also the most successful Stroll to the Polls to date, selling 955 tickets during pre-sale and another 245 at the door.

Nassir Criss, a senior Alpha Phi Alpha member and the organizer of Stroll to the Polls 2017, estimates that they raised $9,000 between individual team fundraising and ticket sales.

“That’s the most money we’ve raised for them at one time ever. So that was pretty incredible, and the fact that we get to give half of it to the Beautiful Kids and half of it to March of Dimes is awesome because now we can give both of them a substantial amount,” says Criss.

He credits past years of Stroll as the motivation and reason for this year’s success.

“Looking at all the things we did wrong in the past, then looking at ways that we can try to improve in the future has been one of the most incredible parts,” says Criss.

“We’ve had the recipe, we just baked it up a little differently this year.”

In addition to strolling, the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. emphasizes the importance of voting, especially in “off years,” where elections are strictly for state and local governments.

Although they don’t draw the same coverage or voter turnout that the national elections enjoy, local elections are equally, if not more important. Marcia Price, a Congressional Delegate that represents the 95th District (Hampton, Newport News and surrounding cities) in the Virginia House of Delegates and the opening speaker feature at Stroll, stresses the importance of voting every year, regardless of political involvement.

Price is also a sister of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“It is so important that we vote. And whether you were happy or devastated by the results of the Nov. 16, 2016 election, it is our duty, pleasure, privilege and passion to continue to vote,” says Price.

Tiffany Boyle, a candidate for Commissioner of the Revenue for Newport News and the keynote speaker at Stroll, says that local elections are more important than national elections because local officials have a bigger impact on the daily lives of their constituents.

“Everyone should pay attention to local politics,” she says.

One of these local officials up for election this year is the Governor of Virginia.

Although the governor doesn’t get the same press coverage as the president, his role in making decisions for Virginia residents is larger than the president.

The current governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, has a lot of duties and powers in the state government, many of which people are unaware.

He enjoys many of the same powers of the president himself, just at a state level.

For example, he proposes and eventually signs the Virginia State Budget, has the power to veto and sign state laws and even can meet foreign dignitaries.

And the governor is just one of several positions up for election this election period.

In addition to voting, Boyle emphasized the importance of getting involved in the community politically.

“We have the power, we are the leaders, and not the future leaders, but the leaders now.

“You have the education, you grew up with the technology, so you have the ideas.

“What we want to hear is your ideas on how we can make our place better, our community better.

“So that way five years from now, ten years from now, we’re seeing the change that we fought for,” she says.

Price agrees with Boyle. “It just starts with the vote. I’m also here to beg of you to be involved in your communities.”

These sentiments were met with enthusiasm from the students in attendance. They vowed to vote and become more politically engaged within their communities.

Price left CNU students with a call to action: “So get out there, get active, and get involved. A lot of people call us the ‘Next Generation’? We’re the ‘Generation of Now’ y’all. We are leading now. And we have to be the ones to step up and be the change we want to see.”

