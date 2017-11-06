Finding the “Best Fit”

The Office of Admission reveals what they look for when considering incoming students.

The students that complete their higher education at Christopher Newport University are not chosen by accident. They are chosen based on a set of qualitative and quantitative measures determined by the admissions team.

Rob Lange, Dean of Admission at CNU, says “admission is not in the business of recruiting of a freshman class… we are in the business of recruiting a graduating class.”

Lange wants to pick the students who best fit CNU’s campus culture and goals. Out of a total 6,948 applicants for the Fall 2017 freshman class, 5,030 were admitted and 1,293 were enrolled according to the Office of Admission.

This means that about 72 percent of the people who applied to go to CNU for the 2017 freshman class were admitted. CNU is the number fourth most selective school on the list of Virginia public college admission rates in 2015 according to the State Council Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) Report B8.

The only public colleges that admit less than 70 percent of their freshman class applicants are Virginia Military Institute, William and Mary and University of Virginia according to the SCHEV Report B8. When CNU’s admissions department is deciding to choose an applicant to admit, they are looking for the following quantitative things: GPA, class ranking and SAT/ACT scores. Beyond those qualifications, the admissions department looks at what types of engagement the prospective student had in high school.

They look for depth of involvement, “It’s not check all the boxes,” says Lange. “We want them to contribute to this community.” They can get this information from the essays they fill out on the Common Application, interviews conducted on campus and personal references. Of the 6,948 freshman applicants, an estimated 80 percent of them participated in an on-campus interview according to Lange.

Lange says that it increases your probability of admission if you participate in an on-campus interview regardless of whether or not you need to.

Students that need to do that interview are trying to enter a program on CNU’s campus such as President’s Leadership Program, the Honor’s Program or any program within the music department.

Lange also says that CNU uses the interviews to determine how to best tailor their recruitment processes so it’s a win-win process for the student and CNU.

A student who is attractive to CNU is interested in being a leader, serving their community and committing to a higher standard of academic integrity and honor he says.

Other qualitative measures that help CNU determine who gets that admission ticket are whether or not the prospective student attended CNU’s booth at college fairs, participated in campus visits, went to open house or participated in an overnight.

Lange says that they want to gauge how interested the student is in going to CNU.

When it comes to recruitment though, the gauging of interest goes both ways.

A prospective student is also looking at each university as far as size, cost, location and academic offerings. From the Fall of 2016 to the Spring of 2017, CNU visited 536 high schools according to Lange, with most of the visits taking place during the fall.

When CNU is deciding which high schools to visit they always place priority on the Peninsula Region Schools. They next look at their feeder schools, schools who haven’t shown a lot of interest, schools that don’t yield a lot of applications but should and they also send admission representatives to minority/majority schools on the southside.

“We don’t say no to schools in Hampton Roads,” Lange says. He says that even if a middle school or elementary school from the Hampton Roads area asks for them to visit they will do it. “It’s called being a good neighbor.”

Of those 536 schools they visit, CNU participates in on-site admission at Warwick High School and Phoebus High School.

There is one kind of student that CNU is interested in: an undergraduate liberal arts student.

A common question that is asked of CNU though is why there are 75.3 percent white students and 7.2 percent black students on CNU’s campus while the Newport News Public School

System is 25.3 percent white high school students and 53.3 percent black high school students according to the 2016 SCHEV report and the Newport News Public Schools’ website.

Lange answers that question with a commonly agreed statement, “students from this area don’t want to go to school in this area.”

He says that a lot of times students don’t want to go school close to home.

This is not a unique situation to Newport News.

There are students all over the Virginia area that choose to go to school farther away from their homes according to Lange.

Lange does maintain, however, that they aim to recruit any student who wants to attend CNU.

“Students don’t know what they want sometimes,” he says.

CNU is a university that aims to recruit leaders and sometimes students want the anonymity that a larger college affords them.

CNU is aware, however, that their diversity statistics are not as diverse as they could be.

When CNU is compared to other universities in Virginia, they have a somewhat comparable percentage of black to white students.

The 2016 SCHEV report lists Virginia Tech as 66.4 percent white and 4.0 percent black, the College of William and Mary as 59 percent white and 7.1 percent black, the College of Mary

Washington as 70.2 percent white and 7.2 percent black, Radford University as 69.3 percent white and 15.2 percent black, the University of Virginia as 59.3 percent white and 6.5 percent black and Old Dominion University as 44.8 percent white and 28.2 percent black.

CNU is trying to increase their percentage of minority students by hosting special tour groups on campus for federal state access groups such as Gear Up and Chrome, having a discovering diversity day, creating a minority recruitment task force which is led by Vidal Dickerson, creating a Council of Equality and Diversity which is made up of faculty, staff, students and community members, consulting with minority/majority high school counselors and participating in college application week.

Lange says that the Office of Financial Aid works with all students to ensure that every student has the same opportunity to go to CNU, regardless of their financial situation.

“You can’t be all things to all people,” Lange says.

“We emphasize leadership, service and honor above all.”