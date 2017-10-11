Putting Students First

A behind the scenes look at Christopher Newport University’s faculty hiring procedures.

Since Christopher Newport University’s decision to move from being an admissions commuter school to a highly selective liberal arts university, the hiring process for new instructional faculty has become more rigorous.

According to the Provost Statement on Hiring Credentials there are two major considerations that influence the University’s hiring decisions: the University’s higher status has necessitated a more selective and rigorous hiring process, and any decision to hire a tenure track faculty member will represent an investment for the University both now and in the future.

The provost, with the approval of the president, authorizes all new and replacement full-time faculty positions and approves for each position.

The final approval of candidates to fill such position(s) is made by the president and reported to the Board of Visitors according to Section XIII of the University Handbook 2016-2017 Edition.

There are eight types of appointments that the University will make to the instructional faculty: adjunct, temporary, part-time, sponsored research, restricted, probationary, tenured and terminal.

The process of recruitment for these new faculty always starts with a simple question says Shannon Overby, SPHR Director of Faculty Recruitment.

She says that there has to always be a need for a new position or a need to refill a position. All of the searches that are conducted are national; this is a requirement under Section XIII of the University Handbook and can only be waived if there are exceptional circumstances.

Once a need has been determined and funding has been approved, the recruitment phase begins.

Ads are posted in higher education publications such as the CNU website, the Chronicle for Higher Ed, Higher Ed Jobs, the Virginia State Site and in some cases a website that caters to the specific field CNU is looking to hire someone from.

One to three of these associated sites are chosen for the advertisement.

The entire hiring process takes on average about six weeks but can go on longer or shorter depending on the candidate.

Vice Provost Bob Colvin and Overby both say that CNU employs a passive model when it comes to recruitment.

“We want to give everyone a fair chance,” Colvin says.

Every university has little things they do differently but as far as public Virginia institutions go, they are legally required to follow the same model.

Overby says that the departments that see the highest turnover rates are in the STEM areas and the Luter School of Business.

With the new growth in the Luter school and a higher demand for professors in the computer science and economics departments it is no wonder that there is a higher need for more professors says Overby.

These departments also pull from a sector that people don’t go into for higher education so it would make sense that professors would move around more often she says.

A lot of the time, when a potential applicant is applying to CNU they have a variety of draws.

“They want to balance their goals: location, university mission and personal goals vs. university goals and sometimes even weather” says Overby.

She says that after a particularly hard winter up north, they get faculty from universities in the north applying to us and other universities in the south.

When it comes to faculty who leave this university it can be for a variety of reasons says Overby, they sometimes move on to larger school or their life goals change like getting married or retiring.

Overby would like to note, however, that “there are a lot of professors who have been on campus for many years.”

Once the search committee, made up of four to five current CNU faculty, has done the phone screening they will invite two to three applicants to come on campus.

The top consideration is the applicant’s desire to teach and engage with students.

“We look at what the candidate can offer the students,” says Colvin.

The University is highly focused on bringing faculty members to the campus that will challenge, engage and interact with CNU’s students.

There is no target percentage of race says Colvin, “we hire the best candidate.”

He does remark that he would like to see more diversity in the faculty.

“We want our professors to represent different cultures.”

But after all the processes have been finished and it’s time to decide, that applicant will have been chosen based on what they can bring to this campus and their qualifications with working with students.

Colvin has been involved for 12 years in hiring and he says that the biggest thing he looks for in potential faculty is that they have to see undergrad students as a priority and not an obstacle.

“Not all of our searches are successful but we want to ensure good professors,” he says.

“They [should] want to see 18-22 year olds have ‘A-Ha’ moments.”

Photo by Macy Friend/The Captain’s Log