Students Share Opinions on Title IX

In the wake of Devos’ updates and recommendations to Title IX, CNU students give their comments on how it could affect the University’s procedures involving Title IX cases.

After announcing earlier this month her intention to direct the Department of Education to change the current guidance governing Title IX, Department of Education head Betsy DeVos announced last Friday Sept. 22 the implementation of new interim rules for the enforcement of the law, which governs sex-based discrimination on campus.

The interim rules were published in the form of a Q&A document.

However, CNU students educated on this issue have made comments about the possible changes to Title IX policy and how it could affect this campus.

Rachel Wagner, a junior fellow with two summer’s experience of undergraduate research on Title IX and Kenneth Kidd, a senior and President of Student Assembly who has worked with Michelle Moody, interned with Fear2Freedom and has been a panel member for Be the Change, both gave their comments on the state of these changes.

Wagner indicated that this particular announcement only rescinds the Obama-era 2011 Guidance on Sexual Violence, as well as some directives from 2014.

Other directives by the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) were not rescinded.

Aside from the Department of Education, the OCR is the primary regulatory agency governing the enforcement of all aspects of Title IX.

On Sept. 22, the Department of Education issued a new Q&A on “Campus Sexual Misconduct,” thereby rescinding the 2011 Guidance on Sexual Violence, and an additional guidance from 2014, which provided the primary guidances and process for investigating and adjudicating cases of sexual assault on college campuses.

“However, this does not mean that any other documents or guidances issued by the OCR are now void.

“It also does not mean that schools have no responsibility for upholding Title IX’s prohibition of sex discrimination,” says Wagner.

The specific changes made to Title IX are largely focused on protecting the right of the accused in an effort to ensure a more balanced collegiate procedure for investigating sexual assaults on campus she says.

“The main change that is immediately seen is a focus on not only the rights of the victim/survivor, but also the rights of the accused.

“The document indicates that university rules must respect the legal rights of all involved,” said Wagner.

Quoting the interim rules, Wagner said that campuses “may not rely on fixed rules or operating assumptions that favor one party over another,” or offer measures to only one party.

“The Title IX Coordinator will help determine what is needed in each individual case to ‘avoid depriving any student of her or his education.’”

However, Wagner indicated that other, smaller measures will remain intact, such as requiring schools to retain a Title IX coordinator.

CNU’s current Title IX Director is Michelle Moody.

“The interim Q&A Document was written to instruct schools on handling campus sexual misconduct. The Q&A document states that schools must still have a Title IX Coordinator, and that schools have a responsibility to respond when made aware of sexual misconduct and hostile environments,” says Wagner.

She further indicated the ways in which DeVos’ new Title IX rules differ from the Obama-era guidances.

“The interim Q&A issued by the OCR places a heavy focus on providing equitable procedures. While the Obama administration focused a lot on providing protections and services to victims/survivors, their regulations often neglected rights to a fair and speedy trial that would be required of a criminal proceeding.”

Dr. Kaufer Busch, a professor at CNU and Wagner’s undergraduate research partner on Title IX issues, indicated that there will probably be little immediate change in enforcement efforts on campuses.

“I don’t predict the changes with respect to adjudicating sexual assault on campus will change in major ways across the country. Universities have mobilized a great deal in administrative hiring, and making campuses safe in preventative measure and resources for victims. I don’t think any of that will change. The only change that seems to be on the table is the process, when and if there are trials,” says Busch.

Kidd, speaking as a representative of the student body, says that he feels very comfortable with how the university handles Title IX cases currently.

“The university cares for us and I don’t think anything that the Department of Education does will affect the university.”

This past Welcome Week, Kidd led the student body in a voluntary oath saying that those speaking would pledge to be the change on their campus.

This was part of the panel for Be the Change, one of many events that Fear2Freedom sponsors.

Rosemary Trible served as moderator of the panel, Michelle Moody gave her expert opinion on Title IX legislation and a mental health professional from the university gave their input on mental wellness regarding Title IX cases.

The student body was represented by Kidd, an athlete and a member of the Panhellenic Council.

He says that the freshmen seemed to be very engaged in this particular panel, as he looked out on the crowd not a single one was on their phone, they were all paying attention.

Kidd says that it was clear that this was something we need to talk about and that the freshmen seemed engaged in this topic.

Overall, the comments and recommendations released by Devos will have little to no effect on CNU’s campus based on student opinion.

The policy has not changed and the measures that CNU has put in place to handle sexual assault and other cases that fall under Title IX will remain the same.

In a statement released by President Trible, he says “We are aware of the new guidelines and they will not diminish or change our efforts to prevent and respond to incidents of sexual assault on our campus. We have great confidence in our Title IX office led by Michelle Moody and the investigators and deputies with whom she works. Our process is thorough, fair to all parties and timely in its response. That will not change.”