Finding Your Passion

The importance of journalism in today’s world is becoming more and more apparent as the rise of “fake news” continues.

We often hear phrases such as “print media is a dying industry” or “you can’t trust a journalist” when the topic of journalism comes up in conversation.

Something that never comes up, though, is the dedication and passion that goes with the territory.

Growing up my mother was getting her associates degree in early childhood education while beginning to teach at our church’s preschool.

Those days I realized the true meaning of passion for your work.

My mother didn’t just find childhood development interesting, she didn’t just enjoy working with children, she had a burning passion to guide them through the most important part of their early developmental lives.

That passion stayed with me all through elementary, middle and high school as I began deciding what I wanted to do.

Senior year of college has me back at the same state of mind, finding my passion.

College journalism is very similar to professional journalism with the added stress of administration keeping a close eye on the publication.

Going in, many of us young writers feel as though we owe a debt to the university that admitted us.

This type of thinking is quickly eclipsed by the realization that if we are going to be good journalists postgrad then we need to get over that kind of mentality.

But it isn’t easy. College students are in that odd position where we are adults but we aren’t.

We have our legal rights as individuals, we can control our daily decisions without too much parental input and that’s a scary thing.

One minute you’re raising your hand to go to the bathroom and the next you’re living on your own with unlimited decisions laying at your feet.

The students who make it past that initial stage then are faced with a decision, to pursue journalism on a more professional level or leave it at college level style writing.

Your passion determines that. Being a journalist means that you pursue the truth above all else, especially today given all the sloppy journalism floating around the internet.

It is so easy to hear something, type it up and publish it on the web.

There are hundreds of news sites, opinion blogs and personal websites that will publish whatever serves their views the best.

But what does passion have to do with the state of journalism today? It’s simple, the more you care about it the better you are apt to perform at that job.

The time you dedicate and the effort that you put in has everything to do with the results that you get. Having that passion ensures that your motivation will stay high.

The reason I chose not to pursue what my mother does was not because I don’t like children or teaching but rather that I was mentally exhausted after one week of assisting in the classroom.

I found myself dragging my feet up the steps each morning and while I did have fun once I got there, my state of mind was not as present as it should have been.

My passion for writing and pursuing the truth has only grown over the time I’ve served as an intern, section editor and now Editor-in-Chief.

I find myself eager for each new issue, I’m always looking for the next story to cover.

Being tired doesn’t stop me from pursuing my passion and pursuing the truth, no matter how difficult it may be.