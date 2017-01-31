A guide for visiting Norfolk

You can only visit the Mariners’ Museum and Patrick Henry Mall so many times before wondering if Newport News will ever contain other destinations.

When that happens, the area surrounding CNU can become dull, and students must look outside of the region to find adventure.

Norfolk, located at the heart of the Hampton Roads area, is the perfect place to find that adventure you may be seeking.

As a place with both city and small town feels, the seaside hub has something for everyone. Although the 30-minute drive from campus might seem a bit daunting, a good playlist or a friend sitting shotgun makes the journey quick.

These destinations just scratch the surface of the many secrets that the city contains, but they are the starting point to ensure your Norfolk obsession.

MacArthur Center

Patrick Henry Mall might be acceptable to satisfy a momentary shopping desire, but it is far from adequate to fulfill your shopping hopes and dreams. Norfolk’s MacArthur Center will not let you down.

With three floors, packed full of numerous and diverse stores, this mall offers both high-end and cheap options.

Some favorites include Lush, a popular chain that produces fresh handmade cosmetics; the Apple store to charge your dying iPhone or help with any technological needs; Francesca’s Collections, which houses unique fashions, as well as little trinkets that make any last-minute gift seem thoughtful.

The mall also contains various restaurants, the usual department stores and a movie theater that plays the most recent releases.

Hours of operation vary.

Nauticus

Relive the past and learn about current and future maritime endeavors at this fascinating museum.

Although the Mariners’ Museum is informative, it does not hold the same hands-on experience that the Nauticus does.

Exhibits include interactions with live, maritime creatures like sharks and horseshoe crabs, the opportunity to navigate a tugboat, and the chance to learn more about the history of ships and those who sailed them.

Attached to this museum is the Battleship Wisconsin, which according to the site’s website, was one of the last built battleships by the U.S. navy.

Take a self-guided tour around the deck of the ship, or at an additional cost, explore the remainder of the ship alongside an expert who will tell you its tale.

Hours of operation vary. Standard adult entry is $15.95. The price includes Nauticus admission, the self-guided Battleship Wisconsin Tour and 3D movies.

Neon District

As one of the most creative aspects of Norfolk, the Neon District makes for the perfect background for an artsy, impromptu photo shoot.

Within a few blocks of the area, you will discover walls bursting with color. These public art projects give character to the city and help to beautify it in a contemporary and unique way.

Instead of the vulgar graffiti that one might find in other city settings, the Neon District is solely reserved for those artists who seek a large, public template, but who do not want to draw negative attention to the site.

In order to get the most out of your experience and remain out of harm’s way, visit the area before sundown.

Chrysler Museum of Art

This museum is fittingly located next to Grace St.

The exterior of the museum is bold, but understated at the same time. The statue in front gives off a sensation of strength, but the building itself is elegant and surrounded by sitting areas and gardens sheltered by greenery. Inside you are greeted by a collection of fascinating and different artwork.

The Chrysler prides itself on the diversity of its pieces and the beautiful messages that they both individually and conjointly convey.

The themes of many of these pieces transcend time, and common ideas like environmental changes, the struggle for equality and the importance of creativity still resonate with visitors today.

Hours of operation may vary. Admission to the Chrysler’s general collection is free of charge.

Hummingbird Macarons

Situated in possibly the most picturesque and charming part of Norfolk, this little dessert shop is the perfect place to get away from the commotion of the city.

With the most delectable little macarons, it is a must-stop.

Flavors range from the traditional rosewater, to a more savory pistachio, to an exotic lychee coconut.

Although the cookies might be a little bit pricey (as each is $2.10 a piece), the charge will be immediately worth it after biting through the hard shell into the creamy center.

Open Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Flavors vary daily.

Seaside sunset

Time your visit to Hummingbird Macarons & Desserts 30 minutes before sunset. This will give you time to walk around the little surrounding area that makes you feel like you were dropped into the middle of a small, seaside town in England.

This is the kind of neighborhood with cobblestone streets with bits of grass peeking out from under the rocks.

The kind of neighborhood with large brick houses, tall columns and private pools. The kind of neighborhood with dog treat containers hooked to fences so that no passing by pups go without a goody. The kind of neighborhood you can only dream of living in.

Walk to the end of the street and be greeted by a large expanse of water, sailboats bobbing up and down close to shore and end your day by watching the sun sink below the harbor.