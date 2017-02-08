A review: Hot or Not Yoga Massage Studio

CNU offers many group exercise classes, ranging from Zumba to Pilates to kickboxing to yoga. Although these classes do their best to satisfy students, with the limited space the university has available, it is sometimes difficult to offer every possible subset of each activity. In these cases, students must look off-campus to fulfill their interests.

Situated in the Hidenwood shopping center next to CNU is an often overlooked feature of Newport News, but one that has become a secret favorite among some students. The Hot or Not Yoga and Massage Studio offers classes for beginners, experts and everyone in between.

Similar to CNU, the studio does offer yoga at a normal room temperature, but it is best known for its hot yoga classes.

It can be difficult to be locked in a 100-degree room for up to an hour and a half while performing a number of poses that make one look like an inverted pretzel. However, this technique is unlike any other and has benefits that other yoga styles do not.

Yoga originated in India according to the studio’s website. Emulating the same type of humid atmosphere, hot yoga stays true to its roots and lets participants get the most out of their session.

Like normal yoga, the practice strengthens, tones and detoxifies the body through slow and precise movements. However, adding heat intensifies the experience, causing one to sweat and release toxins more quickly.

This particular studio’s experience is calming.

The certified registered yoga instructors speak in whispered, but confident voices from the very moment one steps into the building, to the time the class has ended. They clearly know their craft.

After signing in at the front desk, there is an option to rent a mat and a towel. Water is also available for purchase.

Mats are required for every class and must be rented unless one can supply their one.

Before entering the classroom, one will remove their shoes and socks, placing those items along with other personal items in a cubby.

No cell phones are permitted inside of the session, so not to disturb the relaxed atmosphere.

Inside, the heat is stifling, but not unbearable. After a few minutes, one’s body normally adjusts to the change in temperature.

Depending on the chosen session, difficulty in workouts range. However, many instructors remain sensitive to beginners and tailor the session to individual participants. As they instruct a new pose, they will often say something along the lines of “for more of a challenge, try doing this.”

They challenge those more experienced, while ensuring that newcomers do not fall behind.

Hydration before and after each class is the key to staying well throughout the process. They also suggest that one does not eat two hours before each session.

If one is looking for the same type of relaxation, but without all of the work that accompanies yoga, massages are also offered at a reasonable rate of $1/hr.

This studio is the ideal destination for beginners. Instructors are welcoming and helpful.

They know exactly how to nudge their students in the right direction without making them feel like rookies. However, they also provide a challenge to those yoga buffs.

A one-week unlimited yoga pass is $20 and can be purchased at the studio.

Newcomers should arrive twenty minutes early before their desired session, in order to have enough time to register.

The class schedule is available to view at hotyogamassage.com/index.htm.