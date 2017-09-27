Alpha Phi’s Red Dress Gala Raises $23,600

Sisters, families and donors gather to fundraise, supporting the tagline, ‘A dress to die for, a cause to live for.’

Every year, the sisters of Christopher Newport University’s chapter of Alpha Phi gather to support a cause near and dear to the heart of their sorority.

The Alpha Phi Red Dress Gala is an annual charity event held by numerous chapters across the country.

Funds raised at the Gala benefit the Alpha Phi Foundation, which raises awareness for women’s heart health and assists those living with and affected by heart disease.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the sisters joined together for this year’s fundraiser with benefactors, members of the community and fellow CNU students in the Peebles Theatre Lobby of the Ferguson Center for the Arts.

The Gala has a reputation as being an evening of hope, advocacy and sisterhood, and was discussed excitedly on social media with the phrases “one heart, one cause, two letters” and “a dress to die for, a cause to live for.”

At last year’s Gala, Alpha Phi raised near $23,000.

This year they aimed to surpass that number, and successfully raised $23,600.

One of the ways the Alpha Phi Foundation accomplishes their goals is through their yearly Heart to Heart Grant, which supports research and education relating to cardiac health.

According to the Foundation’s website, the grant “awards a $100,000 annually to medical professionals to better understand heart disease in women—specifically its symptoms, treatment and prevention,” allowing for new advancements in the medical field that would go on to benefit generations of women and men alike.

Several Alpha Phi sisters spoke at the Gala to express the impact of the Alpha Phi Foundation and the effects of heart disease, stating that one in three women are affected by it in their lifetime.

Cardiac problems can come in many forms, including coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and arrhythmia.

A prevalent issue, heart disease is collectively responsible for about 610,000 deaths every year and is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

The majority of the money raised during the night was obtained through ticket sales and donations by benefactors, but more contributions were accumulated throughout the night through the wine pull and bids on the auctioned gift baskets.

Other entertainment throughout the night included a photo booth, chocolate fountain, cupcake display and live performances by a jazz band and a CNU a cappella group.

The Red Dress Gala is always an inspiring and uplifting event for an extremely worthy cause, and the sisters of Alpha Phi are looking forward to surpassing their donation record next year.

Photo by Alex Burruss