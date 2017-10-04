Catalyst Church Tailgates with Tasty Treats

Students and community members recognize a local church for community engagement and famous fried Oreo stand.

Throughout the past six years, Catalyst Church in Newport News has been part of CNU home football games, giving away fried oreos for free to students and families.

The fried Oreos have become a part of tailgate life for many students.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. It changes the atmosphere of the tailgate,” says senior Emily Munson.

This is the sixth year Catalyst Church has tailgated at CNU, and the fourth year the church has given out the free fried Oreos, according to Catalyst Church Deacon Greg Smith.

The church tried giving out Rita’s Italian Ice, chili and hotdogs before fried oreos became the principal item.

Since then, Catalyst Church says they have given out hundreds of deep fried Oreos at each tailgate.

Freshman Kyleigh Koster describes the Oreos as “delicious, sweet and warm.”

To some students, Catalyst Church has been nicknamed the “Oreo church.”

Catalyst Church Pastor Jeff Mingee responds to the nickname with a smile.

“Oreos are a reminder we don’t exist for ourselves,” Mingee said. “It is a practical way to get on campus and show students we care. Most of Jesus’ miracles were at the marketplace or a party.”

“It’s a good medium to get to know people in the community,” volunteer and CNU alumna Nikki Hendron stated as she mixed the oreos and pancake mix.

This year, Catalyst Church has teamed up with Reformed University Fellowship (RUF), a Christian organization on campus to serve the Oreos.

“This let’s people know we are focused on campus life and the CNU community. It makes us unique,” sophomore and RUF small group leader Carly Wever explained.

“It’s a fantastic way to expose the student body to the church,” fifth year student Matt Wild said. He later described the Oreos as “delectable and rich.”

“I appreciate it. I always like free food,” freshman Faith Layne added after eating one of the Oreos.

Word of the deep fried Oreos has spread farther than just throughout campus, and the Catalyst Church’s special recipe has even been featured in the Tidewater Tailgate, a tailgate cookbook, in 2015.

The final tailgate Catalyst Church and RUF will attend will be during Family Weekend on Oct. 21, when the Captain’s football team takes on William Paterson University.