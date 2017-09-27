Einstein’s Café Caffeinates Campus

Baristas bring Starbucks items and atmosphere to social hot-spot of the Paul and Rosemary Trible Library.

When it comes down the most popular and well known places on campus, one would be hard pressed not to have Einstein’s Café as one of the first places to come to mind.

Not only is it a coffee shop with a variety of drinks and freshly baked goods; it is an ideal place to meet up and talk with a friend over a brownie sundae, set up at a table for a study group or simply sit down with a seasonal drink and read a book or the newest edition of The Captain’s Log.

Students energize th roughout the day with coffee, pastries and bagel sandwiches.

Einstein’s is not just a great place to hang out, its especially considered a great place to work.

“Working at ‘Steins’ is literally the best job I’ve ever had,” said employee Hannah Zwerner.

“Everyone is so cool and fun to be around. My coworkers definitely make the hours go by quickly. I’ve met friends there that I don’t feel like I would have met if I wasn’t working there, and I’m thankful for that,” said Zwerner.

When the line grows and the rush hits the café, employees stick together.

“When there’s a rush of people and a line of drinks waiting to be made we kind of fall into an unspoken rhythm, a sort of flow to it that I really like. We’re all on the same page and we get the job done,” said Zwerner.

Customers also seem to catch onto this energy that the employees give off.

“I love Einstein’s because all the workers are always happy. They always seem to be having a good time and it makes the atmosphere really welcoming and inviting,” said junior Blair Johnson.

If you’re wondering what to get next time you stop by Einstein’s, just ask a friend or barista.

According to Zwerner, the most popular drinks are the chai tea latte, iced passion tea lemonade, caramel macchiato and white mocha.

“I feel like not enough people appreciate the London Fog (steamed milk and earl grey tea with vanilla syrup) which is also really good with the English Breakfast tea (Awake) as a substitute. There are different variations of the Chai Latte that are pretty good, such as adding vanilla (Vanilla Chai Latte), espresso (Dirty Chai) or subbing almond milk or coconut milk for a healthier alternative,” said Zwerner.

CNU’s Dr. Callahan loves a cold brew with a shot of vanilla and cream.

“Hint-hint to my students,” said Callahan.

Sophomore Katie Kozlowski recommends the iced caramel macchiato, “a layered drink that looks and tastes great,” while junior John Christman names the cinnamon dolce frappuccino as his drink of choice.

So, if you are a newer student, or haven’t really given this campus staple much of a chance before, head over to Einstein’s for a drink of your choice.

Photo by Macy Friend