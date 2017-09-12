Explore Historic Hilton Village

Unique architectures, quaint structures and locally owned stores create a vintage shopping experience.

Located just minutes from CNU, the Historic Hilton Village creates a great location to explore various unique stores and restaurants without traveling to Williamsburg or other nearby historic towns.

The village was built between 1917 and 1921 on Warwick Boulevard in response to housing needs for Newport News Shipbuilding during World War I, according to Hilton Village’s website. It offers a pleasant day-trip for students venturing outside of campus.

Visiting locally owned shops, stores and restaurants gives students a better taste (literally) of life in the nearby Newport News area.

Historic Hilton Village holds an array of different tailors, antique shops, jewelry stores, bistros, restaurants and several salons, all within walking distance of each other.

One of the most appealing traits of this district is the architecture of the buildings and structures accompanied by multiple gardens throughout the shopping strip.

Unique and quaint styles of design help the Historic Hilton Village truly stand out in Newport News.

No trip to the Hilton Village is complete without stopping for an array of croissants or banana bread at Indulge Bakery and Bistro, a European style café.

The outdoor seating is ideal for relaxing and reading during a beautiful fall day.

Also settled in this English-style neighborhood is Trophy World Inc., a small business that works with CNU sports teams, the Center for Career Planning and even a few of the sororities and fraternities on campus.

Throughout Hilton Village are several locally owned restaurants.

The Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine offers visitors a unique Mediterranean experience with the choice of several types of kabobs.

Circa 1918 Kitchen and Bar gives its patrons a wide variety of entrees ranging from scallops to burgers to lamb according to their menu.

The newest eatery is Kismet Bistro, which offers traditional American food on their menu.

After eating dinner, head over to Couture Cakes for delicious red velvet cupcakes and other affordable sweet treats.

If you want to skip dinner altogether, stop by Indulge Bakery and Bistro for hand dipped truffles, jelly doughnuts, pound cake, monster cookies and more.

For those wanting a more romantic kind of night, stop by Pick Me Up Love to select an arrangement of flowers.

Finally, make one last stop to relax and watch a musical, play or comedy show at the Peninsula Community Theater.

The theater has been in the Historic Hilton Village since 1994, and is always looking for cast members, volunteers and ushers according to their theater’s history.

Upcoming productions include The Mystery of Irma Vep, a comedic mystery drama and the classic It’s a Wonderful Life.