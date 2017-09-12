Fraternal Values Attract Members

As students get back into the full swing of school, IFC organizations recruit for their incoming classes.

Focusing on student involvement, community engagement and campus enrichment, each organization within the Interfraternal Council positively impacts the CNU community and surrounding neighborhoods in their own unique way.

During Rush Week, each fraternity holds events to meet new members, but it can be difficult to grasp exactly what each organization stands for and puts forth throughout the semester in such little time.

The following is a quick overview of each fraternity on campus, highlighting some of their philanthropic work and involvement with both the university and Newport News community.

Delta Upsilon raised over $290 for their national philanthropy, the Global Service Initiative, at their annual Duck Hunt philanthropy event last semester to go toward building schools and homes for those in need in Jamaica.

DU also actively raises money and volunteers for their other philanthropy, Fear 2 Freedom.

Partnering with Campus Activities Board, last semester marked their second annual “Just DU It Day,” a competitive sporting event welcoming both Greek and Non-Greek organizations to form teams and have fun raising money for their national philanthropy.

Psi Upsilon created the “Friends of Phi Nu” program last year, welcoming the classes of Hidenwood Elementary back to school.

This year, the CNU community joined Psi U in collecting school supplies and cheering on the students with energy and excitement for their first day of school on Sept. 5.

Along with this flourishing program, Psi U holds events such as “PsiUTube” throughout the year to raise money for their philanthropy in support of mental illness. Last semester, “PsiUTube” raised over $850.

Pi Lambda Phi refounded themselves in Fall of 2013 and worked toward the charter status on campus for nearly four years.

This summer, their International Executive Council recognized their hard work, approving their charter.

Last semester, the chapter raised 616 cans for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in their “Can Cup” event, and volunteered at the foodbank packing bags of canned goods for local children in Newport News Public Schools.

They also collected cans for the foodbank at their annual “Cardboard Village” event, spending a cold winter night outdoors living in cardboard boxes to exemplify the struggles of homelessness.

Kappa Sigma participated in the Legion of Valor National Conference in April of last semester, then proceeded to build a pond at Newport News’ Deer Park Elementary School that same day.

Kappa Sigma’s event “Gym Class Heroes” took place on April 13 last semester, raising around $200 for their national philanthropy, The Military Heroes Campaign.

Pi Kappa Alpha, the university’s newest fraternity on campus, went into full swing at record speed.

They held a “Shotgun Scramble” golf tournament last fall on Nov. 19, raising money for their colony on campus.

Also last fall, PIKE partnered with Phi Mu for CNU’s Dance Marathon, raising over $13,000 for CHKD, a hospital dedicated to helping children. Their chapter was officially chartered this previous April.

Sigma Phi Epsilon established their annual Root Beer Olympics event last spring on April 4.

Partnering with Alpha Phi, they raised money for the Happiness Foundation and awareness for the dangers of drunk driving.

Sig Ep not only raises money and awareness for foundations and philanthropies throughout the year, but also gives their time to the Newport News community, such as volunteering at the Huntington Assisted Living Home.

Kappa Delta Rho held their event “KDRock” on April 13 last semester.

Featuring music performances from campus bands like The Chicken Boys and Animal Sun, KDR raised close to $1,000 for their philanthropy B+ Foundation, an organization created to help fight childhood cancer.

They also held a “Broom Hockey Tournament” last semester to raise money for the B+ Foundation.