New exhibit coming soon to the Mariners’ Museum

Opening May 27 at the Mariners’ Museum is an exhibit featuring one of the most famous America’s Cup yachts: Oracle Team USA’s AC72.

This boat is the same one that won the America’s Cup in 2013 over the Emirates Team New Zealand, one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the sport of sailing.

Oracle Team USA trailed 8-1 behind the Emirates Team New Zealand before staging a comeback that consisted of Oracle winning eight straight races, ultimately winning the Cup 9-8 over the Emirates.

The AC72 will be the largest and most technologically advanced boat in the Mariners’ Museum collection.

The boat is tiller steered, not wheel, and is a massive catamaran, sizing in at 72 feet long by 46 feet wide.

The exhibit, titled “Speed and Innovation in the America’s Cup,” will feature the boat, gifted to the Museum from Oracle Racing Incorporated, and demonstrate the cutting-edge technologies that have completely redefined the competition in the America’s Cup race.

Once up, the exhibit will remain for the foreseeable future.

Oracle Team USA is set to defend the America’s Cup in Bermuda this coming June in the new class ACC, which is similar to the AC72 in design, but a much smaller size of around 50 feet.

Will Oracle be able to keep the Cup? Only time will tell.