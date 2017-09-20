Out of the Darkness Participants (C)hange the (N)(U)mbers

Students join nearby communities in The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walk.

Inspirational quotes, Bible verses and artwork lined the fences surrounding Newport News Park grounds on Sept. 16. Community members from all over the Hampton Roads area gathered to participate in the Virginia Peninsula Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention.

All ages, genders and races wore different colored shirts emblazoned with names and phrases such as “always in our hearts” and “you have purpose, you are loved, you are enough.”

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) sponsors Out of the Darkness fundraising walks across the country to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention, and to unite communities with the common goal of eradicating suicide and erasing the stigma commonly attached to mental illness.

With 1,276 registered walkers, around 106 teams, and $37,150.10 raised according to chairwoman Letitia Laurien, the event was an absolute success.

Christopher Newport University’s official team this year, (C)hange the (N)(U)mbers, was sponsored by CNU’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Greek life leadership honor society Order of Omega.

AFSP provided free beaded necklaces of different colors for walk participants, each representing a different connection to suicide or mental illness.

Everyone carried their own story and experience, but could easily relate it to those around them.

Holly Griffith traveled from Alabama to walk with friends in the community.

“I wore green and purple. The green beads represented my struggles with depression and alcoholism. My choice to wear the purple beads not only represented the loss of my best friend to suicide, but my uncle, too,” said Griffith.

A row of community vendors and representatives from various mental health organizations attended the walk giving out information packets and promotional materials.

At the Sarah Michelle Peterson Foundation table stood Michelle Peterson, who founded the organization in honor of her daughter, Sarah, who died by suicide.

“I was sitting in a café the other day meeting with someone and I said, ‘what would you think if someone fell to the floor and was having a heart attack right now and we said, ‘who knows CPR?’ Half the people in there would rush to help. But what if someone started acting erratically, was having a mental crisis—who would rush to help? Me and two other people? It would be amazing if we could all learn the basics of how to recognize someone in distress,” said Peterson. “Sarah was my daughter. The day before she did it, she told me she was doing well.”

According to the AFSP website, suicide is the eleventh leading cause of death in Virginia, and the second leading for ages 15-34.

Money raised through Out of the Darkness walks goes towards AFSP’s educational programs, political advocacy efforts, research and direct support for those affected by suicide loss.

Chairwoman Laurien said she looks forward to next year’s walk, and is always looking for volunteers.

For more information on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Out of The Darkness Walks, visit afsp.donordrive.com and afsp.org.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts or need immediate help, please take advantage of these national hotlines and your local counseling center. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Your life matters and you are not alone.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: text 741741

CNU Office of Counseling Services: (757) 594-7047