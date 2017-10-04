Restaurant Review: The Grilled Cheese Bistro

A cozy eatery offering unique, quality grilled cheese sandwiches provides an ideal environment near the Neon District area in Norfolk.

Stress of the semester has definitely set in, and the perfect way to help a frazzled college student unwind is comfort food.

Luckily, a local Norfolk restaurant a little over 25 miles from campus provides a cozy environment to do so with gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

The Grilled Cheese Bistro has plenty of options ranging from a wide variety of grilled sandwiches to fresh cut french fries with your choice of seasonings as well as other side items, including their tomato basil bisque, a staple for dipping grilled cheese sandwiches into.

The Don Quixote, which has fontina, parmesan, caramelized onion, oyster mushroom, roasted red pepper and olive tapenade, has won over many customers but has also been named the “Best Grilled Cheese in Virginia” according to the restaurant menu.

If the menu itself does not win you over, the atmosphere and service definitely will.

While the eatery is on the smaller side, with not as much seating as it deserves, it helps to provide the at-home environment the comfort of eating a grilled cheese brings.

There is seating available at a few tables, however a majority of the seating is found at the bars inside.

One of the best seats in the house is at the main bar, where customers are able to watch the chefs in action, preparing the delicious sandwiches in high demand.

As if the Grilled Cheese Bistro needs anymore bragging, Guy Fieri featured it on his Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

The episode first aired on Friday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. and the restaurant was described as, “a bistro turning out grown-up, gourmet grilled cheese.”

Next time you decide to go visit Norfolk to take Instagram-worthy pictures in front of the rainbow fence in the Neon District, be sure to plan a visit to the Grilled Cheese Bistro.

Simply walk in, have a seat and enjoy the experience.

The restaurant also creatively named menu items that will draw you in, such as the Gooey, the Sam-I-Am and the Hangover, as well as vegetarian options.

