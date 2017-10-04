Student Excels as Paratrooper

With previous generations having served in the United States Army, junior Meghan Copenhaver succeeds.

While students spent their summers making copies, working internships, tanning on the beach or traveling, junior Meghan Copenhaver was busy parachuting from an aircraft.

Following in the footsteps of her mother, maternal grandfather and maternal great-grandfather, Copenhaver began parachuting last summer in Fort Benning, Ga.

Additionally, her great-grandfather, retired Army Col. John Anderson Hughes, jumped into Sainte-Mère-Église, France, just east of Normandy Beach on D-Day.

He was a master parachutist who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam, so to say the least, it runs in the family.

Copenhaver is the Army’s first fourth-generation paratrooper.

Already attending CNU as an ROTC cadet, the summer program in Fort Benning qualified her for joining an airborne unit once commissioned in the United States Army.

All building up to jumping from a plane, Copenhaver’s eight-hour days were divided into three weeks, each of which gradually featured more and more intense practices.

It began with ‘ground week,’ where they practiced landing techniques jumping from a stool and then a 34-foot tower.

Jump week, however, was completely different.

“You sit in the hangar with all your gear on for six to eight hours and then you finally get to jump out of the aircraft and then you do it all over again for five days,” Copenhaver said.

“It was really hot and humid but it was really fun.”

Even among her fellow cadets, Copenhaver’s experience was not ordinary.

“Being the first jumper on my first jump was crazy,” Copenhaver said.

With four generations of U.S. Army Airborne School graduates, extending the family legacy came with multifaceted motivations.

“I definitely wanted to find a way to give back to my country,” Copenhaver said. “I love being physically fit and challenged mentally and physically, so the army definitely fits into that goal.”

Aside from an active lifestyle and desire to serve, Copenhaver cited her mother as a guiding influence in her involvement with the military.

“I definitely want to follow in her footsteps,” Copenhaver said. “She’s overall a really amazing woman.”

While both her parents graduated from West Point, Copenhaver decided to attend CNU.

With an ROTC scholarship applicable to any university in the United States, the opportunities presented made it an “easy choice” in her opinion.

“The school is really tight knit, the class sizes are small, which I really like,” Copenhaver said.

Looking into the future, Copenhaver plans to serve for at least eight years, starting as a United States Army Officer.

For the time being, however, she studies Business Management with a Leadership minor.

Although jumping out of a plane might not directly apply to coursework in the Luter School of Business, Copenhaver can still apply the values of ROTC to her scholarly studies.

“Waking up early, being attentive, having responsibilities, getting things done on time and staying physically fit have been part of my whole lifestyle,” Copenhaver said.

Clearly, Copenhaver’s lifestyle is ultimately one of dedication and commitment. Summed up in her own words, it comes down to one thing: “you gotta live it and love it.”

Photos courtesy of Meghan Copenhaver