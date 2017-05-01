Student profile: Asa Townsend

Walking into the Christopher Newport Center for Engagement office, there is an instant energy that welcomes you in.

The radiant light and warm welcome comes not from the office itself but from the man sitting behind the desk. Asa Townsend has a contagious smile and presence that can only be described as enthusiastic. He has been incredibly involved throughout his time on campus and his legacy will live on long after he has graduated.

Asa is exceedingly bright and takes his academics very seriously.

While attending CNU, he has been a part of not only the Presidents Leadership Program but also the Bonner’s Service Program.

This program is extremely competitive, only taking about 10 students per year, so it undeniably emphasizes the potential that Asa showed even as an incoming freshman.

The Bonner program is a 4-year program that requires 300 hours of intense community service. Each student gets to choose a service site to leave their mark on. Asa has worked on a variety of sites including a youth developmental program for two years and also a program called Intelligencer.

This service focuses on civil discourse and how we as individuals can promote our views and ideas while listening and interpreting what others have to say. Asa stated that when we think of service, we rarely ever think of ourselves in need. However, some of the most challenging and rewarding efforts take place in our own back yard.

While balancing his studies and his service, Asa is also a member of the Marching Captains.

Having played trumpet throughout his high school career, coming to CNU he knew that he was not ready to give up that part of his life.

The Marching Captains focus on entertaining their audience and having fun.

Asa marched his freshman year and then went on to become Drum Major as a sophomore. Asa knew he wanted pursue a leadership role in the band and figured that being Drum Major was the perfect way to do it. Being able to influence his peers and contribute something to the group made him feel as though he had done his job well.

“Every year brings a new challenge,” Asa said.

He admits that he becomes absorbed in his studies and the automatic work mode sets in. When he realizes what is happening, he tries to make sure to pull himself away and enjoy the simple moments. Spending time with friends is crucial to his success. Working hard and succeeding is only worthwhile if you have people to share it with.

Some of his most impactful friendships have developed over hours spent practicing marching band shows for the games or days participating in service sites. While school can be stressful and times can seem tough, Asa believes in taking life each day as it comes and living it to its fullest potential.

With his time at CNU coming to an end Asa realizes that while one chapter ends, another begins. After graduation he intends on perusing real estate. He has always had a strong desire to interact and engage in communities and believes that real estate is the perfect way to combine those aspects.

Planning to stay in the Newport News area, Asa hopes to expose himself to the people that live here and become involved in the districts, schools and neighborhoods.

The idea of a home is different to everyone and it is a service helping people find the home they desire to live in.

While he is passionate about this profession, it may not be his job forever.

Whether he wants to start his own nonprofit or run for city council is all still undecided.

“The unknown is what is exciting about life,” said Asa.

His collegiate years here at CNU will always remain an integral part of who he is and who he hopes his story is just beginning.