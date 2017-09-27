Students Fall into Festivities

CAB’s annual Fall Fest gathers students, families and community members for seasonal activities.

There was quite the blast from the past that occurred on the Great Lawn on Friday Sept. 22 during the Campus Activities Board (CAB)’s annual Fall Fest celebration.

This year’s theme, Flashback Friday, transported students and the lawn to a time of flannel, scrunchies and ‘90s Nickelodeon television.

CAB’s Miranda Mellott, Chair of Special Events, the committee put on Fall Fest, wanted to put a fresh take on the yearly event.

“I wanted to do something we hadn’t done before, and I really feel that the ‘90s-2000s stuff is really coming back. I thought we all [would] love some time to remember old shows and music and thought Fall Fest would be a great time to do it,” said Mellott.

Along with a scattering of multiple cartoon characters around the lawn’s perimeter, there were a large variety of buttons featuring ‘90s and 2000s references floating around on people’s shirts.

Cotton candy, chicken tenders and a playlist ranging from ‘90s punk pop to old Disney Channel movie tracks gave the event an air of nostalgia and excitement.

Making an event of this size happen took quite more than a fair share of time, effort and planning.

“A lot goes into planning Fall Fest, from figuring out a theme to purchasing items within our budget and to really capture a great event overall for the school. But CAB as a whole and my committee really come together and it’s such a fun time for all of us,” said Mellott.

Mellott, along with the rest of her committee members, spent time planning and putting the event together, as well as putting it on throughout the afternoon with other CAB members who also got to enjoy the event.

“Fall Fest was really awesome. I especially enjoyed a little free food,” said CAB member Emily Thomas.

During the event, students participated in different types of activities that ranged from bubble ball soccer, to inflatable obstacle courses, to eating freshly-popped popcorn.

The duration of Fall Fest involved contributions and performances from other organizations on campus, with performances from a cappella groups and a throwback-themed dance performed by Hypnotic Control.

“It was really fun,” said senior Katy Wilson, “I had never been before. I liked all the blow up things, especially the Hungry Hungry Hippo one!”

Along with regular Fall Fest attendees, CAB members, freshman and upperclassmen that went out to their first Fall Fest were able experience the energy and excitement together.

Photos by Hannah McClure