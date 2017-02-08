Summer and fall abroad deadlines approach

With spring semester in full swing, it can sometimes be difficult to pull yourself out of the now and think about what the future may hold. However, with summer and fall study abroad external program application deadlines quickly approaching, your future opportunities could soon be narrowed if you don’t act now.

Although the CNU sponsored summer abroad program application deadlines have passed and CNU sponsored fall semester abroad programs applications are due on Feb. 15, you still have time to start looking into non-CNU programs.

Finding a program

The easiest way to begin your study abroad process is by making an appointment with the Study Abroad Office. You can just stop by MCM 161 or email studyabroad@cnu.edu. After creating an online profile, finding a program is made easy. Once you have finished exploring various locations on a virtual map and choosing the one that you are most interested in, a list of potential programs pop up. Some popular programs among students include ISA Costa Rica, University of Glasgow and Florence University of the Arts.

Consider your own interests and academic needs before settling on a program.

Applications and deadlines

Because these programs are external, two applications must be completed: one for CNU and one for your chosen program. Your CNU application can be completed online under your student profile, but the other application location varies based on program.

The deadline for non-CNU summer abroad program applications is March 1. The deadline for non-CNU fall semester abroad program applications is April 1. Program application deadlines will vary.

Scholarships

CNU offers five different Funds for Excellence Scholarships and they are as follows: CNU in Scotland Program Scholarship (open to all students), General Funds for Excellence Scholarship (open to all students), President’s Leadership Program Scholarship (only pre-selected students), Honors Program Scholarship (only pre-selected students), Oxford Scholar Experience (only pre-selected students).

Departmental, program specific and national scholarships might also be available for application.

More information on all of these scholarships can be found in the Study Abroad Office.

Forms Day

If you plan to apply for a study abroad program, the Study Abroad Office is hosting a mandatory Forms Day to allow students to finalize any outstanding forms before program deadlines. Photos will also be taken for ID cards. Depending on how far along you might be with your application will determine how long you should stay at Forms Day. The event will take place on Feb. 28 between 11-2 p.m. on the second floor of the DSU in the Washington Room.