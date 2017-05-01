“The Rosemarys” find their place on campus

Before The Rosemarys’ co-founders Caroline Tsui and Isabel Contreras arrived at CNU in fall of 2016, a female Ultimate Frisbee team did not exist on campus. While playing with the other ultimate teams, which were primarily male-dominated, Tsui grew to love the sport, but noticed that very few girls shared her interest.

In an effort to share her love of Ultimate Frisbee with other girls, she and Contreras created The Rosemarys in Nov. 2016, CNU’s first-ever female Ultimate Frisbee team.

“I just wanted to bring people together and play a fun sport,” Tsui said. “I didn’t expect it to work out, but I’m just really happy it’s gotten this far.”

After only a few short months of activity, the team has grown to 18 official members, led by captains Tsui and Erin Smith.

With the support of CNU’s male Ultimate Frisbee team, Skymaul, and the help of the Office of Student Activities, Tsui’s dream of forming this all-girls group of frisbee players has become a reality.

Now, only a few short months since their beginning in November, The Rosemarys are close to becoming a full-fledged Ultimate Frisbee team.

They meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and every Wednesday and Saturday at 4 p.m. The team’s very first scrimmage against William and Mary is on March 18.

A typical practice consists of a short cardio warmup, stretches, Frisbee drills and the occasional scrimmages. After practices, the team will often bond over dinner at Regattas.

“I can totally see signs of improvement on the field,” said Smith. “They’re understanding the rules of the game, making good plays. We have this one drill where we count how many running catches we can make in a row, and that number has gone from about eight to 20.”

Although short, the road to this team’s formation has not all been smooth sailing.

As a brand new club, Tsui initially struggled to find enough girls who shared her passion for the intense, unique sport.

However, she said that the key is to “stay committed.” Her consistent passion, surely, has paid off.

“I just love introducing people to the sport and watching them go at it,” said Tsui. “Just looking around and being like ‘Yeah, I made this happen.’”

She wants to encourage others with new club ideas to make it happen, too. “Just dive in,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s totally worth it.”