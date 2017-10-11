Top Five Things to Do Over Fall Break

Don’t be bored over Fall break, here are five fun plans.

Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion

On select nights between September 23 and October 29, terror lurks around every corner at the annual Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion. From thrilling rides to frightful attractions, extreme screams are a guarantee. Visit https://www.kingsdominion.com/play/haunt for dates and tickets.

Scream City – Washington, D.C.

Held in RFK Stadium in Washington D.C., Scream City includes two state-of-the-art haunted houses: Exorcism Estate Haunted House and Slaughter Factory. Right in the middle of the nation’s capital, both haunted houses are held indoors at 2400 East Capitol Street. SE Washington DC. For more information, visit http://www.screamcity.com/temp.html

Halloween Movie Marathon

Don’t want to leave home over fall break? Invite some friends over, pop some popcorn, and have a Halloween movie night! Whether you want a newer movie, such as “IT”, or a Halloween classic, like “Hocus Pocus” and “Halloweentown,” a movie night is the perfect way to spend time with friends and relax!

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Whether you go to choose a pumpkin to carve or just to get an aesthetically pleasing photo for Instagram, visiting a pumpkin patch is a great day activity. Grab some friends, load up a car, and journey to one of the countless different pumpkin patches spreading across Virginia!

Spend Time With Family

We all know school can be stressful and overwhelming. Between essays, midterms and getting back into the routine, a good way to de-stress and relax over fall break is spending quality time around the house with friends and family. Fall break doesn’t have to be extravagant; you can simply catch up with family members before returning back to school.