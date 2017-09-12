Unwind with Vinyasa Yoga Classes

Crank up the heat and de-stress with local studio instructor Lian Mosher, just minutes away from campus.

Nestled in the City Center neighborhood of Newport News, the Yoga with Lian studio offers weekly heated Vinyasa yoga classes.

Lian Mosher, teacher, owner and sole employee of her yoga studio, discusses her goals with opening a studio in Newport News.

Emphasizing the importance of a hands-on approach, she describes her role in encouraging students to test their limits, and how her studio is unique in comparison to others nearby.

“None of the other studios [in the area] used hands-on assists, so there was no physical contact between the teacher and the student. There was also not a lot of encouraging students to push themselves,” said Mosher.

“The style that I teach is geared toward people like myself who have a lot of anxiety and a lot of chaos going on around them, so I basically get them moving and breathing so they can’t focus on the other things they’re worried about.”

Mosher further discusses her reasons for pursuing a career as a yoga instructor after quitting a marketing job in Boston.

“I decided that I should probably pursue something that makes me happy so that there’s a more sustainable lifestyle I can maintain.”

“I had been practicing yoga at my local studio in Jamaica Plain [in Boston], and they suddenly had their first yoga teacher training coming up. I thought that might have been the time to really take my yoga practice further, because I had been practicing for about eight years prior to that point when I took the training.”

Mosher celebrated one year of business in August.

“I finished my training in June 2015, and then I taught here for a few years before I decided to branch off and open this place,” she said.

Mosher’s classes offer heated yoga classes with discounts for students as well as an alternating Vinyasa and Restorative outdoor series called “Cuppa Yoga” at Harvey Field Park near the Noland Trail at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays.

More details can be found on her website www.yogawithlian.com/schedule.