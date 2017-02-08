A “major” occassion

The Class of 2019 took a major step in their academic careers as they officially decided what their majors will be at Signing Day. Starting in 2012, this is the sixth time the annual event has taken place.

The celebration took place in the Ballroom on Feb. 7. students Once they signed in at the lobby, they could go into the Ballroom and sign with their respective majors. They then were required to go into the Boardroom to turn in the proper paperwork to stations set up with workers from the Registrar’s office.

One department largely responsible for planning the event is the Center for Academic Success. “This is really an event just for sophomore so it’s a really great way for the whole class to come together,” said Carol Dougherty, one of two Academic Success Fellows.

Another organization that played a role was the Class Council of 2019. Kilie Rosson, the vice president of public relations for the group, said it was a great experience planning and taking part in the event.

“I never thought I would get so involved and be a part of this. It’s awesome, especially since I got to sign too.” She also mentioned that she had the opportunity to be the first sophomore to sign for the communication major this year.

She hadn’t always planned to join the major, as she came into college interested in the sociology program, which made today even more momentous.

“It was a little scary I’m not going to lie. I never really knew what I wanted to do with my life, so putting put down what I was going to do was nervewracking but exciting.”

While there are those who have made up their minds relatively recently, others have known for years.

James Davis, now a cellular and molecular and physiological biology major, is one such case. Now that he’s well on his way on his major, he’s excited about his upcoming course load. “It feels really great because now I can take courses that will be really focused on what I want to study.”

Dr. Linda Waldron, faculty director of student success, said that students aren’t the only ones who enjoy the day. “For the faculty, I think it means something because it’s like getting a new batch of students. It’s a pretty cool moment.”