An advocate for Newport News

Newport News’ delegate Mike Mullin is not just a delegate, his full-time job as a prosecutor and father are his true callings.

What Mullin fights for as a prosecutor is the same as his focus as a delegate.

He fights for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Mullin has always wanted to become a prosecutor since he was a kid.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from CNU, Mullin headed for law school.

He then moved back home and started getting active in local politics, working under Senator John Miller.

Back in April of 2016 Miller died unexpectedly and the current delegate, Monty Mason took Miller’s place.

With the remainder of Mason’s term open, Mullin entered a two month race for the house of delegates.

he race ran from mid August until mid November, a race usually paced at two years and condensed down to a fraction of the time.

Once Mullin secured the delegate seat, it was time for him to speak on behalf of those who are in the most vulnerable situations of their lives.

“That’s who I fight for in my day job and that’s who I fight for up in Richmond,” Mullin said.

During the weekdays, Mullin moves up to Richmond to sit in on the Courts of Justice Committee and the Counties, Cities and Towns Committee.

During this time, each delegate is allowed to put in legislation and it is all reviewed by sub committees and committees.

Mullin’s job is to review all of the legislation and make adjustments where he can and vote on the issues that are important to Virginians.

He says that a lot of his days are spent meeting with constituents from Newport News, Williamsburg, James City County, and York County.

“I want to make their lives better,” Mullin said.

Prior to his journey from college grad to city delegate, Mullin spent the last two years of his undergrad working as the Editor-in-chief of The Captain’s Log.

He said that every day he uses what he learned as a student and student leader to be a better delegate.

Mullin saw President Trible as a man to draw a model from.

He admired how Trible put people before politics. Seeing that has been so helpful and inspiring for him he said.

On Jan. 28 he participated at a Teach-In at CNU. Mullin spoke on the importance of making our voices heard in politics.

He is the representative of the area so he encouraged that we pay close attention to the blatantly partisan and discriminatory legislature that are being introduced in our government.

“If you feel strongly about politics and leave this event more educated and organized then you can change things,” Mullin said.

He carries that sense of community from CNU to the political world.

When the session wraps up on March 1, Mullin will return to his regular job.

“I will make sure the guilty are punished and the innocent are set free.”