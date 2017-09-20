An Update on WCNU

The radio club had its first meeting of the year, discussing what they can and can’t stream on their website.

Students at Christopher Newport University may have noticed that WCNU, the campus’s premier radio station, has ceased broadcasting music for the time being. WCNU President Tom Aberman weighed in about why this is occurring, saying that the issue is primarily with who purchases the required licenses, and what those licenses empower WCNU to broadcast.

“It’s a multi-part issue. There are two licenses we need to be able to legally broadcast, ASCAP/BMI and SoundExchange,” Aberman says.

“We have the money to purchase both of these, and would be able to support the costs of them going forward. The issue comes with the SoundExchange license; if we were to buy it as a student organization, we would be subject to large restrictions on what we could play.”

He further explains the new rules saying that they’d only be able to play four songs by the same artist in a three hour period, and only play three songs from the same artists in a row.

In order to be exempt from these restrictions, the school must be the one to buy the license, since it would be for educational purposes.

Aberman said that WCNU is currently working with the university to remedy the situation.

He also discussed the difficulty of giving a reliable date regarding the resumption of normal broadcasting conditions for WCNU.

“I can’t give a specific time-frame at this moment. There are a lot of moving parts that are moving far above my head within the school’s administration that I can’t give you any kind of specific date. Once we know more we’ll let everyone know, but for now just know we’re working as hard as we can on this.”

With musical broadcasting capabilities offline for now, Aberman stressed that WCNU can and will continue to promote and broadcast talk-show media for the foreseeable future.

“We have the infrastructure to do talk-shows; we have professional grade recording equipment in our studio, and have always had the capabilities to do this,” he says.

“We’d promote the shows much in the same way that we did before, since it would most likely be operating exactly like we did last year. If we get the go-ahead on this from the school we’ll promote like crazy because it definitely feels like people have forgotten about us.”

WCNU also offers DJ services for private events. Aberman said the largest challenge in this realm has been awareness of WCNU’s work as event DJ’s.

“The main issue we’ve run into in the past for DJing events is somehow people still don’t know we offer this service, despite us being out at most major campus events. We don’t just DJ for CAB and CNU events, we have done private events with Spectrum, AXE and APO to name a few. Once people know that we’re the premier live DJ service on campus, we should be very successful.”

Finally, Aberman emphasized his determination to make WCNU fully operational, as well as better known on campus as the radio station representing CNU on the airwaves.

“There is a huge, HUGE amount of formalisation and legitimization that needs to happen behind the scenes at WCNU that’s significantly less glamorous or fun to talk about than the missing licenses. Previous e-boards have absolutely tried to fix this, but this time we’re going to make it stick.”