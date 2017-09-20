Census Data from the Newest Freshman Class

Each year a data census is taken for the incoming freshman class. Here’s how they line up on average.

The newest freshman class, the class of 2021, has been welcomed into the university.

Christopher Newport University takes the time every year during those first few weeks of class to take down census data of each new class in order to determine how they match up compared to past classes.

This particular freshman class had 80 percent of the admitted 1295 students personally interviewed. There were also an estimated 4700 campus tour guests and overall CNU lost fewer students between the deposit date and the census date.

At census CNU had only lost three percent of those admitted, a drop from the usual five percent which is the national average according to Tom Kramer, Public Relations Director at CNU.

Overall, CNU’s class of 2021 had 54 percent of their student rank in the top 25 percent of their high school class.

It was reported at the Board of Visitors meeting that CNU was the third most selective in acceptance rates across the Southern Regional Masters Universities U.S. News Rankings.