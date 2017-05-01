CNU Day 17

A sea of blue crowded the steps of the David Student Union as they posed for a “family photo” to celebrate CNU Day. They weren’t related by blood—rather the unifying factor was the tie to Christopher Newport University.

Adelia Thompson, the vice president for university advancement, stressed the importance of this sense of family to the annual event—which is in its third year now.

“It’s a day to build and encourage spirit across the CNU family: alumni, friends, students, parents, faculty, staff, everybody.”

One of the goals of CNU Day is to collect donations from CNU-affiliated individuals around not just the country, but the world as well. Last year, CNU received donations from over 30 states and eight countries.

Thompson said that a primary focus is placed on number of donors instead of donations.

This is reflected in the establishment of a goal of to receive donations from 700 alumni; 658 alumni donated at last year’s.

A reason why the emphasis was placed on alumni donations is due to the fact that it reflects positively on the university in terms of outside perception.

“This is about reach and reputation for the university,” said Thompson.

Members of the “CNU Family” were encouraged to take to social media using the hashtag #CNUDay17 sporting school colors to show support for their alma mater. At last year’s CNU Day, the hashtag #CNUDay16 even became a trending topic.

She also claimed that the event has been growing in size since it was started in 2015, an assertion she says can be supported by looking at that social media engagement.

According to infographics put out by the office of public relations, CNU Day 2016 had a reach of 920,318 people as opposed to the 450,270 in 2015.

Each of the three days have had a different theme, and this year’s was Transformation Tuesday.

Thompson said the planners’ thought process behind this was to celebrate the growth that the university has undergone over the decades. But she said there was more to it than just that as well.

“This is a day for us all to make a statement about how we’ve been transformed by being a part of Christopher Newport.”