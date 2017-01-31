CNU gets a tech makeover

The website that greets each user upon searching for Christopher Newport University has recently undergone a major overhaul.

Highlights of this update are a much improved calendar, an intraweb portal for students and faculty and a more consistent model by which the website is coded.

The last update to the website was seven years ago according to Caitlin Dana, one of the designers for the updated site.

An external company handled the bulk of the work and the CNU team was left with just filling in the blanks.

Now CNU has created this new website completely in-house. One of the major reasons behind updating the site, Dana says, is due to the fact that technology has come a long way.

The new site was designed to be mobile-friendly first and a desktop site second. The reasoning behind this came from previous incoming freshman and focus group surveys.

The whole process took about a year and a half, a year of which was taken to code the website.

Dana explained that the process was split up into two halves, two people worked on the intraweb portal and the rest were focused on the public site.

Maggie Vaughan and Jered Benoit were responsible for creating the intraweb. Vaughan had the vision for what the intraweb would look like. She took care of the content and made sure the concepts would blend with CNU’s message.

Jered Benoit wore two hats in this operation. He was the technical lead for both halves of the site. He assisted Vaughan just as much as he assisted the team with creating the public face of the site. Dana cites the main reason for creating a secondary site is so that the public doesn’t have to wade through unnecessary information to get to what they are searching for.

“Most people don’t need to see the forms for getting travel funds reimbursed, they just want public information about the university,” Dana says.

Dana, Brian McGuire and Benoit all took time to create the public face of the website. McGuire was in charge of the content. He wanted to make sure that the website had the voice of CNU.

Dana had an idea of what the website should look like and she spent most of her time coding and designing the site.

One of the major obstacles that the team faced while working on the site was the enormity of the learning curve they were faced with, Dana said. They updated the website’s calendar that integrated information from scheduling and was more user friendly.

“This creates a new social platform,” Dana says. With this updated calendar, students can see who’s going, share the event and even RSVP for the event online.

This calendar model is based off of models from other schools. Dana says most of the updates to the system came from researching what worked best in other schools.

Another major update is the consistency with which the intraweb was created. Before, each department was in charge of maintaining their own page, so there were an inconsistency in the style of the pages.

This dispersed model, as it was previously called, now is all maintained by the team who created the site. Dana says she’s gotten a good response so far but would love to get more responses from users. “It’s hard to make something better when no one is using it… until it’s out there we can’t tell what’s missing.”