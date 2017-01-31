CNU Hosts First Teach-In

Amid the confusion and misinformation that has clouded the recent election and legislation, CNU’s professors have decided to do what professors do best, teach.

Dr. Roberta Rosenberg and Dr. Linda Waldron have decided to host CNU’s first teach-in.

“There is so much misinformation and disinformation and fake news about what is important to us right now,” says Rosenberg.

She comments on the rampant sharing of information that people may or may not know is fake.

Rosenberg says that the world is in a post-factual age; if you can say something with no backup passionately, then you can make it true. However, Rosenberg says that you can’t do that and too many people argue based on their passions, rather than with reason.

Here is where the Teach-In comes into play. This will be a forum for people to learn as objectively as possible and to be able to have a conversation about it.

There will be representatives from the whole political spectrum and the hope is that those who participate will come to an agreement of what the actual problems are.

Senior Hilton Farmer will be working social media for the event and agrees with Rosenberg’s wishes for the forum.

He says that this is a good chance for people to educate themselves and have healthy dialogues on politics.

“People want to arm themselves with knowledge… they want to learn more,” Farmer says.

Rosenberg has been attending Teach-Ins since the Vietnam War. She says that these forums helped her decide what she wanted to do about the things that bothered her. Rosenberg wants this not just to be an educational event, she wants students to understand what is happening and what to do to fix the things they don’t like.

Students are encouraged to come for the sessions they are interested in, to learn as much as they can and participate in an open dialogue about the state of the country, Rosenberg says.

This event will be free and open to the public and students are encouraged to ask questions. Rosenberg says that hosting a forum like this at a university is a great way for people to learn and understand. She says “Universities are good at teaching people things.”

Dr. Linda Waldron was unable to be reached for comment due to being out of town.