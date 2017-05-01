CNU opens alumni house

In true CNU fashion, construction crews were leaving out the back door as visitors were entering through the front.

Eliciting laughter from the assembled crowd in front of the soon to be publicly opened Gregory P. Klich Alumni House, President Trible’s joke—which wasn’t too much of an exaggeration—helped to establish the light, yet momentous, mood for the entire ribbon cutting ceremony Feb. 24.

In attendance was Klich himself, a 1984 graduate from Christopher Newport College. This is the first building on campus named after an alumni.

The creation of an alumni house has been on the radar for the university for years now, as it was listed as one of the five main priorities for the “Defining Significance” fundraising effort.

It was the only capital construction project specifically included in this comprehensive campaign, which was launched Feb. 28, 2014.

Many of the rooms in the building were named after notable donors and alumni—including the Douglas and Susan Davis Library, the Martin Conference Room, the Eyre Gallery and Bryant Conference Room.

The house also features a museum for artifacts from Christopher Newport’s history, including the mace used at Convocation and Commencement and the diploma received by Lois Wright.

Wright, who now holds a doctorate, was the first person to ever graduate from “The Christopher Newport College of The Colleges of William and Mary” in 1962. She was in attendance at the ribbon cutting and was announced by another speaker at the event: Scott Millar.

The Rector of the Board of Visitos, Millar—who graduated with the Class of 1985—is the first Chrisopher Newport alum to reach that position.

Although alumni might be in the house’s name, Baxter Vendrick, director of the Office of Alumni Relations, says it’s open to all.

“This is designed to be a community space as well so that Captains and friends of the university can gather and see what is so beautiful about Christopher Newport.”