CNU Teach-in discusses issues facing public

On Saturday, Christopher Newport hosted a Teach-in. As explained by the event’s coordinator, Dr. Roberta Rosenberg, teach-ins became popular in universities across America during the Vietnam War.

A teach-in is compromised of educational seminars that typically focus on current, pressing political matters.

Saturday’s teach-in was designed to create a platform where students, professors, and local residents could “discuss the important issues facing the American public during the Trump Presidency.”

The opening seminar began shortly after 9:30 and premiered Democrat Mike Mullin, a CNU graduate, former criminal prosecutor and current state legislator in the Virginia House of Delegates.

After doing a quick headcount I noticed the room was about 5:3 female to male and 7:1 visibly white to visibly other.

For 9:30 on a Saturday morning, I thought that the room was filled pretty well with around 85 people.

New faces came to the following sessions, however, and missed Delegate Mullin’s speech where he covered everything from Trump’s recent executive orders to fracking to gerrymandering.

The opening speech, along with the following sessions­—or at least the two that I attended—were predominantly anti-Trump.

Despite my disagreeing with the professors and the majority of the room’s occupants, I enjoyed listening to Professors Diana Obeid and Hussam Timani discuss “Immigration and Interfaith Relations in Trump’s America.”

After the professors let the room start to join in, I noticed an elderly woman asking about the constitutionality of a ban on the entry of people based on their nationality, which was in relation to an Executive Order Trump just signed.

The room seemed to all be wondering the same thing, amazed that Trump had done what he had promised. Title 8 Chapter 12 Subchapter II Part II § 1182(f) in the U.S. Code would be the answer she was looking for but did not find.

Afterwards, I went up to the lady and briefly spoke to her and her husband in German, to her surprise, and to my (not) surprise found that she, unlike me, opposed Frauke Petry of the Alternative Für Deutschland party in Germany and Marine Le Pen of Front National in France. Both of these women have been compared to Trump in their current struggle for power.

The second session that I attended was run by Professors Antonio Randolph and Danielle Docka-Filipek. This session was on “Race Relations in the Trump Era.” This hot topic is very touchy so I obviously had to get involved. Most of the session seemed to be the room trying to figure out, if not for racial reasons, why Trump voters think the way they do.

As a white male who voted for Trump, this intrigued me. When I made my political leanings and my opinion on the topic at hand known to the room, I got both hisses and sentiments of appreciation for sticking my neck out in that room. For the most part, my fellow attendees seemed to vehemently oppose Trump. Friendly debate ensued and I overall had a fun time being the subversive of the room.

I encourage more students to attend events like these. Especially those who know they will be in the minority opinion. It is a disservice to your schoolmates to let them sit in echo chambers of their own thoughts.

I also encourage those in the majority to not fall into the sand pit of slur tossing. Don’t discount your opposition because they are the wrong race or the wrong gender. Don’t call opinions different from yours racist or homophobic. When that happens, you are admitting that you have no clue where they are coming from.

No one self identifies as racist or homophobic. They think a certain way for a reason and when you assume it’s because they have an irrational fear or hatred, you aren’t actually addressing their arguments.