CNU’s very own “Sweet Easy”

The second “100 Days ‘til the Tassel Turns” event for seniors was celebrated last Friday.

This is an event centered on celebrating the last 100 days before they enter the real world says Baxter Vendrick, Director of Alumni Relations.

This year’s as well as last year’s event was organized by Katie Monteith, Senior Alumni Relations Officer and alumna herself.

Each year is a different theme, but this year’s Great Gatsby theme gave many students the chance to channel their inner Daisy or Gatsby.

There were around 300 total soon-to-be grads that attended, filling the DSU ballroom to the brim with flapper dresses and suspenders.

Monteith states that given the event’s success, they plan on doing this event annually.

“We just want to get across that this is a fun event for seniors to celebrate their time here on campus and to kick start the countdown to graduation,” Monteith says.

Highlights from the evening included the announcement of the theme for Senior week, Bon Voyage, and two raffle drawings.

This year’s prizes were a 10 karat golden Christopher Newport Ring and a graduation package provided by Jostens, CNU’s ring partner.

“We want them to cherish these last 100 days and this is a kick off to them being a Captain for life,” Vendrick explains.

The seniors were treated to desserts, two drink tickets and a live jazz band made up of CNU students.

There were dancers from the Ballroom Dance society on the dance floor to liven things up and a massive crowd soon formed.

Vendrick says that there was a healthy representation of the senior class and he cannot wait to see the rest of the graduating class as they walk across the stage at Commencement.

In his evening toast he injected some of his usual humor by saying, “Some people graduate Summa Cum Laude. Some people graduate Magna Cum Laude. And then there are the rest of us, who graduate “Thank the LAWD.”