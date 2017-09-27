Crusade to Keep Speech Free at Universities

In last week’s issue of The Captain’s Log, “A Commitment to Free Expression,” a statement in the Opinions section was published that promoted the idea of free speech as well as open, civil discussion involving different points of view. The statement was constructed by sophomore Moriah Poliakoff and junior Rachel Wagner, co-founders of Students for Free Expression at CNU.

“The statement that was in the last issue was not a completely original piece written by us,” clarified Poliakoff and Wagner. “The statement was based on the one that the University of Chicago had released. We wanted to make a unique version for CNU, and based more on the specific student perspective here.”

The two took the original statement from the University of Chicago and edited it, adding or changing parts that made the statement unique and more applicable to a liberal arts university the size of Christopher Newport.

Students for Free Expression, formed by Poliakoff and Wagner, was launched this year. It has been focusing on promoting campus debate on free expression.

“We had attended FIRE conferences (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education) that focused on student activism and promoting free speech. We encourage other students to look into FIRE and see what its about for themselves,” explained Wagner.

Then, we also started research on what other schools had been doing to promote free speech rights on their campuses,” said Wagner. “Princeton also took similar measures to Chicago with a statement regarding free speech, and we believe that CNU could put a good foot forward and do the same by re-specifying it is a liberal arts institution that supports free speech.”

Students for Free Expression encourage students and student organizations that agree with and support the statement to sign their Google Doc, supporting the values listed in the statement.

The document is accessible via the Students for Free Expression Facebook page.

Names that sign the document will be listed, in a petition-like layout.

Lastly, Poliakoff and Wagner especially encourage readers to look into these issues mentioned in this article, do research, form their own opinions and open student conversations that involve all points of view.

The “A Commitment to Free Expression” statement published in last week’s issue is accessible via www.thecaptainslog.org.

For further questions about Students for Free Expression, contact via e-mail moriah.poliakoff.16@cnu.edu or rachel.wagner.15@cnu.edu.

Photo courtesy of Lizzie Johnson