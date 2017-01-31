Focusing on Undergrad Research

CNU is adding another pillar to the already three pre-existing experiential learning co-curricular opportunities afforded to its students.

The Office of Undergraduate research and information literacy will join the Offices of Civic Engagement, Internship and Study Abroad.

CNU is up for reaffirmation this December and the Research Lens Initiative proposed will be the university’s latest Quality Enhancement Program (QEP).

Dr. Geoffrey Klein and Dr. Matt Hettche are part of the committee dedicated to making sure that CNU meets the standards of the QEP and enhances a part of the university’s push for student opportunities.

“I’ve always been a huge proponent of undergraduate research,” said Klein, “It gives students a chance to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it to the unanswered questions in their field.”

The Research Lens Initiative started to combine undergraduate research and information literacy.

The committee dedicated to this project needed to decide was what important and what was successful in the already pre-existing undergraduate resources before they were able to decide what the university needed.

There was a three year process dedicated to figuring that out. Dr. Michaela Myer started this process as the Chair of the QEP committee.

She surveyed students and focus groups to find out what the student body needed most and the committee branded the Research Lens as their on-campus initiative for enhancing educational outcomes.

“We want students to be able to formulate the right question and know how to find the answer,” said Hettche.

The Research Lens will provide mentors and projects to find the answers the students are pursuing.

The biggest challenge that arose within the process was figuring out how to embrace all the colleges in undergraduate research commented Hettche.

The whole purpose was to promote undergraduate research literacy, something that was already being singularly pursued amongst the student body.

Right now the student body is aware of the opportunities for undergraduate research but there is a need to expand the interest and knowledge of what students can accomplish said Hettche.

The total cost for the project will be an estimated 4.5 million dollars but the majority of that is already being used on campus to pursue informational literacy and undergraduate research Klein says.

He explains that the budget for the research lens will be refocusing the already pre-existing funds specifically for this project.

This isn’t CNU’s first QEP reaffirmation process. Back in 2007 the university introduced a program focused on enhancing critical thinking.

This led to institutional changes that bettered the student body; freshman seminars were created to make sure the critical thinking was a primary focus of the students.

Klein describes the reaffirmation process as a grant proposal.

The institution self-reflects and puts forth a plan to allow the institution to make changes Klein said. The reaffirmation process allows you to make changes to those plans.

The next hurdle in the process of reaffirmation, is promoting this new-found brand to the university. There will be pushes in social media, a poster campaign and a new video released, all dedicated to the Research Lens program.

At the end of March there will be an external committee that comes to CNU that assesses the work done and in December the university will know whether they have been approved for reaffirmation.

The accreditation process is important to the industry of higher education and once you’ve been accredited you must be reaffirmed to keep that status said Hettche.

Hettche describes this as a way to ensure that universities are always pushing to become better, to provide better opportunities for their students.

At the start of the fiscal year, July 1, the Budget Advisory Committee will begin the process for approving the budget for the Research Lens.

So far, Klein is unsure if this new project will affect student’s tuition. This program is mainly using money that is already designated for undergraduate research and information literacy’s use.

The Research Lens will be implemented over the next five years, so the work is far from over but Klein remains confident.

“I think we’ve worked on a program that will enhance a student’s research skills and it will be a good program for the student body.”