IFC Signing Day: An ode to brotherhood

The serious atmosphere of the Interfraternity Council’s 2017 Spring Signing Day starkly contrasted with the enthusiastic Bid Day put on by CNU’s sororities.

Men clad in professional attire filled Peebles Hall on a rainy Sunday afternoon. The event is usually held outside but due to threat of rain they had to move to their rain location says Spencer Hudec, advisor for greek life.

They remained quiet and reserved until the new members were announced; that’s when the emotion emerged.

As each new member made their way across the stage, they were met with applause and encouragement.

Each of these men were then welcomed into the respective brotherhood in which they had chosen to become a member.

Hudec commented on the generally serious nature of the event saying that while the men were given the option to run home, they as a group decided they wanted this event to remain more professional and reverent.

Hudec says that the IFC signing day is meant to have the atmosphere of sophomore signing day or Convocation.

According to Hudec, she finds it interesting about signing day is the fact that no signing day has been the same. “I love it,” she said when asked if she enjoys Signing Day.

One organization stood apart from the rest in terms of numbers, as Psi Upsilon had a new member class of 27. They also instituted a raise in the minimum GPA in order to rush.

The GPA went from a required 2.6 to a 2.7, which is higher than the Greek-wide minimum. Hudec says that brothers wanted to put a heavier emphasis on academics. They want to change how fraternities are viewed.

This year’s keynote speaker was Jonathan Colb. He was chosen in order to give a younger perspective to the newest class of fraternity brothers. Colb is a graduate of the class of 2016 and a university admission fellow.

He took the time to emphasize the importance of brotherhood and the impact they will have on the lives of everyone around them. “You are always wearing your letters.”

In other words, by accepting this membership these men are always representing their fraternities and the IFC.

This event also gave congratulations to the recruitment chairs who helped to organize events for each fraternity.