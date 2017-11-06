Peninsula Rescue Mission Serves Food and the Word

Junior Duncan Hoag interviews Rev. Alan DeFriese of the PRM in the second half of a two part series on Food Fighters.

Rev. Alan DeFriese, Executive Superintendent of the Peninsula Rescue Mission (PRM), stated that his mission gives thousands of meals to needy individuals, as well as providing assistance to families who qualify while working with Food Fighters at CNU.

The PRM is a local shelter founded in 1966. Although it had been established by the Union Mission in Norfolk, the PRM became an independent institution in 1972. Since then, the PRM has grown to encompass three separate buildings.

“In 2016 PRM served over 27,000 meals and provided over 16,000 nights of lodging to over 1600 different individuals. Some of these men are participating in our long term program so we feed them three meals per day for the six months they are with us. In addition we give away groceries to folks from the community who call in and qualify for that assistance. This is not a huge number, probably no more than 50 families in the course of a year,” said DeFriese.

The assistance provided by the PRM also includes the delivery of Thanksgiving dinners to families who would otherwise go without one.

“Finally, PRM gives away 175 Thanksgiving boxes each year. The box contains everything a family would need to prepare Thanksgiving dinner (includes frozen turkey, sugar, flour, stuffing, butter and associated canned items.”

DeFriese expressed that there is a strong connection between his role as a reverend and his work at the mission, and that the PRM works both as a shelter and a ministry.

“PRM is, at its core, a ministry. We work hard to meet, with a high level of excellence and care, the physical needs of those who come our way. Our goal is to meet the physical needs while preserving and restoring the dignity due to each person. We pray that they will see our care for them, and be interested as we later share with them the message of a God Who loves them and Who wants a relationship with them. We hope they see Christ in us as we minister to them.”

DeFriese discussed the challenges that are inherent with running a shelter, such as the reality that a shelter and a ministry are essentially made up of people, and people are not perfect.

“Ministry is people, and people can be difficult. Sadly, many of those we serve do not make any changes. They come to PRM, do well while they are here, leave and quickly return to their old lifestyles. That’s always heartbreaking to watch.”

Finances can also be a major hurdle, says DeFriese. Although PRM is financially stable, there are limits to what it can accomplish.

“Finances are also a challenge. We are privately funded which means that 100 percent of our income is from donations. Cash donations, donations of usable food, cleaning supplies, or hygiene items and donations to our thrift store (which we own and operate so that 100 percent of all income from those sales stays within this ministry), make up our income. It’s always amazing to watch God meet our needs. We are debt free, and pay our bills on-time, but there are always things we would like to do, but cannot, due to limited finances.”

DeFriese indicated that he hopes to one day expand the PRM to include a shelter for women and families.

“We continue to get calls from folks looking for women and family shelters. We are seeing this as a great need. So, one of our goals for the future is to open a new location that would allow us to house and minister to women, children and families. It’s a massive undertaking, but God has been faithful for over 50 years, and we believe He is leading in this direction.”

“We will move slowly, thoughtfully, prayerfully and wisely towards this goal.”