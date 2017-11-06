Phasing Out Hazing

The Greek Life community at CNU is making an effort to end the hazing of new members by exploring several different approaches.

From an outsider’s perspective, Greek Life can seem daunting. Visions of reckless behavior, ritualistic traditions and harmful hazing practices run rampant through the stories one will hear on social media, blogs and the news.

To exacerbate the stigma, multiple incidents of hazing resulting in injury and even death have been prevalent in Virginia news.

With concern for the campus environment, it is pertinent to learn more about how the Christopher Newport community is combating hazing and negative Greek Life stereotypes.

Hazing is defined by CNU as “any mental or physical requirement, request, or obligation placed upon any person which could cause discomfort, pain, fright, disgrace, injury, or which is personally degrading, or which violates any related federal, state, local statute or University policy, the willingness of an individual to participate in such activity notwithstanding.”

Not only is hazing condemned by CNU, but it is also illegal under Virginia Law.

If hazing is illegal on paper, why is it still occurring at Universities across the Commonwealth?

According to CNU’s Director of Student Activities, Travis Smith, hazing is rooted in multiple issues.

The main contributor, according to Smith, is some students’ need to find the next “right of passage.” At 18 they can vote and at 21 they can drink; what’s the next step in that three year gap?

For some, the next step is joining Greek Life and finding their place in their new world away from home. Many idealize the view of “earning your place” in an organization.

Some view hazing as a way to distinguish themselves and prove their loyalty and worth.

According to the President of Pi Lambda Phi, Benjamin Herzberg, there are two issues underlying hazing. “One is a chapter explicitly treating its new members differently than how it treats initiated brothers. The other is by a chapter making its new members feel a need to prove their worth to be in the fraternity by the chapter putting the new members at physical or mental stress.”

CNU’s Pi Lambda Phi chapter combats these issues by encouraging new members to participate in school activities, attend events held by other organizations and get to know their fellow brothers.

To combat the second issue, Herzberg states, “although Pi Lambda Phi has a new member education program to educate its new members, we do not require new members to ‘prove’ their worth by pushing their limits.”

In Lambda Chi Alpha, a fraternity founded this year, there are no pledges, only associative members.

Sigma Phi Epsilon also banned the pledge process. Instead, they have what’s called single-tiered membership.

Once a brother is initiated, they are given the full rights of every brother.

In response to this measure, Smith states the action is a “good step in the right direction” and “may help a little bit.”

According to him, those who are hazing to begin with are already breaking policy, so they wouldn’t care about the policy changing.

Smith engages another point: the “‘us’ versus ‘them’ mentality.”

Instead of viewing the National Councils as a resource to work with, some members can view them as regulating. This creates a “culture of us against the world” that can deter chapters from clinging to their core values.

In Phi Mu, a sorority on campus, members adhere to the core value of sisterhood.

“We build our sisters up, and when we see something in them that they might not see themselves, we give them opportunities to let those skills shine through. We make people feel good about themselves.”

This practice prevents the need to prove oneself.

According to administration, including Smith and the Coordinator of Greek Life, Chelsea Hummel, hazing hasn’t emerged as a major issue on CNU’s campus. Even so, the administration is taking proactive preventative measures.

Smith urged the importance of anyone experiencing hazing in any form, physical or mental, to tell someone. Whether it’s a CNU administrator, the Greek organization’s council or national board, or even a teacher, the school can’t help if they don’t know.

Overall, the whole Greek community wants to ensure a wholesome and beneficial experience. To do so, the organizations are constantly working on community building and student inclusion.