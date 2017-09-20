Student Assembly Holds First Meeting

They discussed political violence on college campuses, the new budget and announced the members of the different committees.

Student Assembly opened its first meeting of the 2017-2018 year last Monday with a new venue, new business and multiple new delegates.

The night was opened by the introduction of special guest Paige Long, the president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at CNU.

Student Assembly president Kenneth Kidd addressed delegates and attendants with opening remarks focused on the importance of making positive change on campus.

Following his remarks was the swearing in of new delegates, who raised their hands and recited the oath of office.

Along with the swearing in of delegates, committee chairs Kali Milazzo, Maddie Amos and Cydney Clark invited various delegates to join their respective committees of Academic Affairs, Legislative Affairs and Student Affairs.

Over the course of the meeting, delegates passed a 2017-2018 Vision, 2017-2018 Comprehensive Plan, and an Amendment Package.

A resolution was passed on a formation of a mental health commission, which will focus on campus mental health awareness and collaborate with various major campus organizations including NAMI.

Another resolution that was presented and passed was regarding victims of violence and discrimination, which pledges that CNU’s campus is “a place of prosperity, success, and inclusion for all who reside…”

No old business from the 2016-2017 year was discussed.

The meeting ended with an open floor, which allows anyone in attendance to speak up on any issues or present any comments.

The next Student Assembly meeting will be held on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Student Assembly meetings will be held every other week, on Mondays at 7:30 p.m.

All meetings are open to students, and there is an open floor for anyone in the audience to speak at the end of every session.

Meetings can be streamed via Student Assembly’s Facebook page.

For any comments and suggestions, attend a meeting or contact a Student Assembly delegate.