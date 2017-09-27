Student Assembly Votes on Violence

After political spectrums clash on campuses here in Virginia, a reolution is passed against the violence.

The hateful incidents which occurred in Charlottesville have deeply affected multitudes of Americans. These small groups of benighted individuals do not represent beliefs of the majority, and have wrongfully represented the people of Virginia.

Our school has decided to take a stance against political hatred by putting a resolution on violence into place. The Captain’s Log with the Student Assembly members who put this proposition into action, Alex Burruss and Benjamin Herzberg, to get some insight behind the reasons a resolute policy was needed.

Both students are incredibly bright and active on CNU’s campus, especially with Student Assembly and their fraternity, Phi Lambda Phi. This is a unique fraternity because its philanthropy is Elimination of Prejudice, and they were the first fraternity to accept virtuous men without regarding religion or race.

With this background, the pair was the perfect duo to compose the violence resolution.

The resolution is concise but significant, clearly stating that CNU “is dedicated to implementing awareness to violence and discrimination on its campus and protecting those students from such atrocities”.

Burruss discussed the important reasons behind the resolution: “This brings awareness to an issue that gets overlooked. There should be more cohesiveness on campus between minority and majority groups. A connection is needed between the two, to combat the issues together.” Both Burruss and Herzberg had similar points about the purpose of the violence resolution, that it is a small but essential part of the solution.

The resolution can get conversations started about discriminatory issues, and by starting to discuss issues, individuals can begin to work towards resolution.

The resolution was inspired in part by President Trible’s statement against violence. The student body wanted to show their support of the administrative viewpoint condoning violence by creating their own statement.

Full community representation is an important factor in combatting discrimination.

Student Assembly is hard at work this year to get relevant changes to occur around campus. Herzberg, who is in his 3rd year of Assembly, believes there is “a lot of good energy and new faces this year. There will be new initiatives, and there is a lot of momentum, people already eager to work early in the semester”.

Burruss discussed that Student Assembly is critical because it links students to the administration, where connections can sometimes be vague. He wants those who are affected by administrative decisions to understand the connection and influence they have on these circumstances.

Burruss encourages students to come to Student Assembly with issues that are pertinent on campus, so that the work they do can be as meaningful as possible to the student body and the campus.

Photo courtesy of The Associated Press